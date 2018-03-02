Renewable Energy Group CEO Says White House Meeting Affirms Biodiesel Not an Issue in RFS Discussion

WASHINGTON, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) President and CEO Randy Howard said he was very pleased with how President Donald Trump expressed his continued support for renewable fuels Thursday at a White House meeting where at least one thing was made very clear---there is no problem with biodiesel.



Howard joined other top biofuel company executives who met with the President, Vice President Pence, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and some petroleum refiners to discuss the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“My first priority in meeting President Trump was to thank him for his support of American renewable fuels and his commitment to the RFS,” said Howard. “I believe he appreciates how biodiesel and other biofuels benefit American job growth and agriculture, especially in the current downturn in the farm economy. The President understood that RIN prices go down with continued growth of biofuel volumes. Then, it was made abundantly clear by all parties in the room that none of them have an issue with biodiesel’s role in the RFS. I look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Administration to help us all achieve future biodiesel growth.”

