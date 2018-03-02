Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Renewable Energy Group Inc    REGI

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC (REGI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Renewable Energy Group CEO Says White House Meeting Affirms Biodiesel Not an Issue in RFS Discussion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:21pm CET

WASHINGTON, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) President and CEO Randy Howard said he was very pleased with how President Donald Trump expressed his continued support for renewable fuels Thursday at a White House meeting where at least one thing was made very clear---there is no problem with biodiesel.

REG CEO Randy Howard
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. President & CEO Randy Howard attended a meeting at the White House with President Trump and other biofuels leaders.


Howard joined other top biofuel company executives who met with the President, Vice President Pence, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and some petroleum refiners to discuss the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“My first priority in meeting President Trump was to thank him for his support of American renewable fuels and his commitment to the RFS,” said Howard.  “I believe he appreciates how biodiesel and other biofuels benefit American job growth and agriculture, especially in the current downturn in the farm economy. The President understood that RIN prices go down with continued growth of biofuel volumes. Then, it was made abundantly clear by all parties in the room that none of them have an issue with biodiesel’s role in the RFS. I look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Administration to help us all achieve future biodiesel growth.”

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel, a developer of renewable chemicals and are North America's largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, a feedstock processing facility, research and development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals.

Media Contact
Anthony Hulen
Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
(703) 822-1972
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/202399e9-5ca2-4fe2-81de-1eba1c70f3d3


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC
01:21pRenewable Energy Group CEO Says White House Meeting Affirms Biodiesel Not an ..
GL
02/15Renewable Energy Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial ..
GL
02/15RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10RENEWABLE ENERGY : Comments on Reinstatement of Federal Biodiesel Mixture Excise..
AQ
02/09Renewable Energy Group Comments on Reinstatement of Federal Biodiesel Mixture..
GL
2017REG MAKES IT OFFICIAL : no crude oil plans for Port of Grays Harbor
AQ
2017RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2017RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
2017Renewable Energy Group Statement on Final EPA Renewable Fuel Volumes
GL
2017Renewable Energy Group to Participate in the 5th Annual ROTH Industrial Growt..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28Refiners Shouldn't Expect Much From The White House On RINs 
02/27No deal from White House biofuels meeting 
02/26SUEDZUCKER : Look At Its Subsidiary 
02/14Congress Gives Renewable Energy Group A Temporary Boost 
02/12RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP : Christmas In February 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 085 M
EBIT 2017 -19,3 M
Net income 2017 -64,4 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,97
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,20x
Capitalization 419 M
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | REGI | US75972A3014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randolph L. Howard President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Chad Stone Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Jackson Independent Director
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC-8.47%419
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%901
GREEN PLAINS INC8.61%770
ENVIVA PARTNERS LP-3.07%700
CROPENERGIES AG-22.84%643
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP-4.55%568
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.