Renhe Commercial : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (ENG)(PDF format)

Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited 人 和 商 業 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1387)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 29 June 2018 (the ''Circular'') relating to, among others, the Acquisitions and transactions contemplated thereunder and the notice of the EGM dated 29 June 2018. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed ordinary resolutions (the ''Resolutions'') as set out in the notice of the EGM contained in the Circular were duly passed (Resolutions 1 and 2 by the Independent Shareholders and Resolution 3 by the Shareholders) by way of poll as ordinary resolutions (with more than 50% of the votes cast for the Resolutions) at the EGM held on 20 July 2018.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:

Number of Votes (%) (Note 2)Resolutions(Note 1)

For Against

1. To approve and confirm the Hada Acquisition Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the issue of the Convertible Bond and the Conversion Shares); and the grant of the Specific Mandate.

2. To approve and confirm the Hangzhou Acquisition Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

3. To approve and confirm the increase in the authorized share capital of the Company.

Notes:

1. The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the notice of the EGM dated 29 June 2018.

2. The number of votes and percentage are based on the total number of Shares cast at the EGM in person or by proxy or corporate representative.

As at the date of the EGM, there were a total of 57,155,930,569 Shares in issue. As stated in the Circular, Mr. Dai and his associates, and New Amuse were required to abstain from voting on the resolution(s) approving the Acquisitions at the EGM, and as at the date of the EGM, Mr. Dai (together with his associates) and New Amuse, hold a total of 29,427,358,503 Shares, representing approximately 51.49% of the total issued share capital of the Company, had abstained from voting on Resolutions 1 and 2 at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions 1 and 2 at the EGM was 27,728,572,066 Shares, representing approximately 48.51% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM. There are no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on the Resolution 3 and the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against such resolution was 57,155,930,569 Shares.

There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolutions at the EGM and none of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the Resolutions at the EGM.

By order of the Board

Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited

Dai Yongge

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Dai Yongge, Mr. Wang Hongfang and Mr. Dai Bin as executive directors, Mrs. Hawken Xiu Li, Ms. Jiang Mei, Ms. Zhang Xingmei, Mr. Zhang Dabin and Ms. Wang Chunrong as non-executive directors and Mr. Fan Ren-Da, Anthony, Mr. Wang Shengli, Mr. Wang Yifu, Mr. Leung Chung Ki and Mr.

Tang Hon Man as independent non-executive directors.