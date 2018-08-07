Renishaw : highlights the benefits of digital dentistry at Lab Day East

To showcase the benefits of additive manufacturing (AM) technology to dental laboratories, global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, is exhibiting at LMT Lab Day East, hosted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, USA, on Saturday September 8th, 2018. After a successful Lab Day in Chicago, Renishaw makes its debut at the Eastern equivalent to highlight the productivity and quality assurance benefits of AM in dentistry. At the show, Renishaw can be found on Booth D27.

LMT Lab Day East provides a platform for knowledge sharing and education for dental laboratories in the US. The one-day event features seminars throughout the day, covering industry trends including digital dental design and workflow optimisation. The event attracts 800 dental laboratory owners, managers and technicians, attending from 20 states and six countries.

At the event, Renishaw will highlight the benefits of additive manufacturing technology for the manufacture of all types of metal dental frameworks including dentures, crowns and bridges. The company will also showcase QuantAM Dental, its dedicated AM build preparation software for dental applications. Renishaw will be demonstrating how easy it is to make dental frameworks using a Renishaw AM system, based on its experience as a machine manufacturer and supplier.

'Additive manufacturing can offer huge advantages to dental laboratories when compared with traditional methods,' explained Ed Littlewood, Marketing Manager of Renishaw's Medical Dental Products Division. 'AM enables better quality control of frameworks, by making it easy to trace materials carefully through the process and to add in checks.

'Additive manufacturing can also improve a laboratory's productivity by reducing the number of faulty parts and scrappage,' added Littlewood. 'Improved productivity and decreased cost per part makes AM an increasingly attractive option. The technology has been extremely popular in Europe and is growing in popularity across the US. LMT Lab Day events provide an ideal platform for Renishaw to educate the industry on the benefits of AM to dental laboratories in the US.'

Renishaw offers a range of technologies for the dental industry, including additive manufacturing systems. The company is an established major equipment supplier. For more information on Renishaw's products for dental applications, visit www.renishaw.com/AMhealthcare

