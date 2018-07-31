Log in
RENISHAW PLC

07/31
5500 GBp   -1.43%
04:43pRENISHAW : looks to the future of AM at IMTS
PU
07/27RENISHAW : supports winning engineering project
AQ
07/27RENISHAW : crowned Winner of Winners at PWC Awards
AQ
Renishaw : looks to the future of AM at IMTS

07/31/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

At the Additive Manufacturing Conference at IMTS 2018, Marc Saunders, Director of Global Solutions Centres at Renishaw is giving a talk on the next phase of market growth in additive manufacturing (AM). The session will take place on September 12th, 2018 from 10:45 to 11:00am at McCormick Place, West Hall, Chicago, USA.

The event will focus on the industrial applications of AM for making functional components and end-use production parts. Attendees will gain practical knowledge on AM adoption and implementation and can network with AM industry leaders.

Saunders has over 25 years' experience in high tech manufacturing and precision engineering. In his current role, Saunders is establishing a global network of Solutions Centres, which enable customers to gain hands-on experience using AM technology. During his talk at the event, Saunders will discuss the boosters needed to power AM market growth and examine how current challenges can be overcome.

'Additive manufacturing is already taking off,' explained Saunders. 'Early adopters are taking advantage of AM's unique capabilities to produce end-use components with exceptional product performance. Despite this, the technology still occupies only a small market share of manufacturing methods.

'For the technology to reach the mainstream three boosters are needed. At the conference, I will outline the three ways to bring more manufacturers on board; reducing the cost of AM parts, streamlining process validation and quality assurance, and extending the capability of AM equipment.'

Renishaw is exhibiting its additive manufacturing products and services at IMTS 2018 in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing zone, West building, level 3, stand 431607, as well as its metrology stand in the Quality Assurance pavilion on Stand 135509, East Building, Level 3. At the show, Renishaw is showcasing its advances in multi-laser AM technology and how this increases productivity. It will also launch a new external powder silo option for its RenAM 500 series, which has been developed in collaboration with LPW Technology.

For more information on Renishaw's additive manufacturing products and services visit www.renishaw.com/additive.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:42:04 UTC
