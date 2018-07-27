Log in
JAMESTOWN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, TN., A RENNOVA HEALTH COMPANY, ANNOUNCES ARRIVAL OF NEW SURGEON

07/27/2018

West Palm Beach, Fla, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCQB: RNVA), (OTCQB: RNVAW) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers that acquired its second rural hospital in Tennessee on June 1, 2018, announces today that Jamestown Regional Medical Center, has on boarded the services of a new General Surgeon, Dr. Muhammad Atif.

Dr. Atif’s on boarding is a significant step forward, following the retirement of Dr. David Grigsby in December 2016. His arrival should enable the Hospital to reach or exceed its historical volumes of 860 annual procedures (Scopes and or Surgeries) in Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s operating rooms, with the expectation of approximately an additional $2 million in collectible revenue to the facility.

Jamestown TN Medical Center is an 85 bed facility of approximately 90,000 square feet on over eight acres of land, which offers a 24-hour Emergency Department with two spacious trauma bays and seven private exam rooms, inpatient and outpatient medical services and a Progressive Care Unit which provides telemetry services.

“We are delighted to reinstate this service in Jamestown and believe it will have an immediate and positive impact on revenues going forward,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova. “We have a number of projects under consideration for expansion of services and revenue at our hospitals and look forward to benefiting from their implementation in the future”.

“The addition of a surgeon at the hospital allows us to retain patients that we would otherwise send to other hospitals,” said Lynette Pritchett, CEO of the hospital. “We are pleased to have secured Dr. Atif and look forward to the provision of surgery services to our local community and referring doctors including patients from Rennova’s Oneida based hospital”.

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, delivering an efficient, effective patient experience and superior clinical outcomes. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts: 
Rennova Health
Sebastien Sainsbury, 561-666-9818
[email protected]

Primary Logo


