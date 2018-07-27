JAMESTOWN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, TN., A RENNOVA HEALTH COMPANY, ANNOUNCES ARRIVAL OF NEW SURGEON

West Palm Beach, Fla, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCQB: RNVA), (OTCQB: RNVAW) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers that acquired its second rural hospital in Tennessee on June 1, 2018, announces today that Jamestown Regional Medical Center, has on boarded the services of a new General Surgeon, Dr. Muhammad Atif.



Dr. Atif’s on boarding is a significant step forward, following the retirement of Dr. David Grigsby in December 2016. His arrival should enable the Hospital to reach or exceed its historical volumes of 860 annual procedures (Scopes and or Surgeries) in Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s operating rooms, with the expectation of approximately an additional $2 million in collectible revenue to the facility.

Jamestown TN Medical Center is an 85 bed facility of approximately 90,000 square feet on over eight acres of land, which offers a 24-hour Emergency Department with two spacious trauma bays and seven private exam rooms, inpatient and outpatient medical services and a Progressive Care Unit which provides telemetry services.

“We are delighted to reinstate this service in Jamestown and believe it will have an immediate and positive impact on revenues going forward,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova. “We have a number of projects under consideration for expansion of services and revenue at our hospitals and look forward to benefiting from their implementation in the future”.

“The addition of a surgeon at the hospital allows us to retain patients that we would otherwise send to other hospitals,” said Lynette Pritchett, CEO of the hospital. “We are pleased to have secured Dr. Atif and look forward to the provision of surgery services to our local community and referring doctors including patients from Rennova’s Oneida based hospital”.

