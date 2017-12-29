Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Renren Inc    RENN

RENREN INC (RENN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Renren : Announces Acquisition of U.S. Trucking Social Platform Trucker Path Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 11:14am CET

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ('Renren' or the 'Company'), which operates a social networking service and internet finance business in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Trucker Path Inc. ('Trucker Path'), a provider of a social platform for the trucking industry in the United States.

Trucker Path's core product is the Trucker Path app, a trip planning companion for truck drivers, enabling a large driver community to assist each other in updating the real-time status of relevant points-of-interest on their route. It helps truckers find truck stops, available parking spots, rest areas, scales, open DOT weigh stations, truck washes and more. Expanding on the success of the Trucker Path app, Trucker Path also introduced the Truckloads app, a mobile marketplace providing freight load matching with over 3 million loads posted monthly. At present, Trucker Path has more than 600,000 monthly active users covering more than 33% of all U.S. long haul truck drivers and maintains steady organic growth. For Renren's global business, the acquisition of Trucker Path means an entry into the transportation sector. Going forward, Renren will continue exploring breakthroughs in this space, whether in intelligent transportation solutions or in autonomous vehicles. Joseph Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renren, commented: 'Currently, the two major emerging technology areas are artificial intelligence and blockchain. With the acquisition of the Trucker Path social platform and the Truckloads freight marketplace, the Company will be well-positioned technologically to drive innovation within this important industry.'

About Renren Inc.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) operates a social networking service (SNS) and an internet finance business in China. Our SNS enables users to connect and communicate with each other, share photos and access mobile live streaming. Our internet finance business includes primarily auto financing. Renren.com and our Renren mobile application had approximately 254 million activated users as of September 30, 2017. Renren's American depositary shares, each of which represents fifteen Class A ordinary shares, trade on the NYSE under the symbol 'RENN'.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates' and similar statements. Renren may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Renren's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Renren does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Renren Inc.
Tel: (86 10) 8448 1818 ext. 1300
Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renren-announces-acquisition-of-us-trucking-social-platform-trucker-path-inc-300576011.html

SOURCE Renren Inc.

Renren Inc. published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 10:14:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENREN INC
11:14a RENREN : Announces Acquisition of U.S. Trucking Social Platform Trucker Path Inc..
12/15 RENREN : reports 3Q loss
12/15 RENREN : Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Updates on..
11/06 RENREN : to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 22, 2017
10/24 RENREN INC. (NYSE : RENN) States that its Policy is Not to Comment on Unusual Ma..
08/30 RENREN : reports 2Q loss
08/30 RENREN : Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results
06/22 RENREN : Q1 Loses Less Money
06/21 RENREN : reports 1Q loss
06/21 RENREN : Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2017 Financial Results
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/15 Renren +4.4% on Q3 results, subsidiary update
12/15 Renren reports Q3 results
11/16 China-Based LexinFintech Files For $500 Million U.S. IPO
10/23 PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 15 am
08/30 Renren reports Q2 results
Financials ($)
Chart RENREN INC
Duration : Period :
Renren Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RENN | US7598922018 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RENREN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Zhou Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ji An Liu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jin Tao Ren Chief Financial Officer
David Katsujin Chao Independent Director
Hui Huang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENREN INC29.56%705
FACEBOOK54.39%516 130
TWITTER INC48.65%17 998
LINE CORP15.59%9 159
MATCH GROUP INC84.74%8 629
SINA CORP84.83%7 337
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.