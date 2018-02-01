Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call and Webcast

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a
conference call on Wednesday, February 21st, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss
fourth quarter results slated for release following the market’s close
on February 20th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen
to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can
access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live audio of the conference
call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website
at http://investor.rentacenter.com.
A replay will be available beginning February 21st at 11:30 a.m. ET.
A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center, Inc. is
focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing
them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable goods
such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and
accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term
obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,500 stores in
the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and approximately
1,200 AcceptanceNOW kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto
Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International (previously ColorTyme,
Inc.), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a franchisor of
approximately 230 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade name of
“Rent-A-Center”, “ColorTyme”, or “RimTyme.”
