Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rent-A-Center Inc    RCII

RENT-A-CENTER INC (RCII)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:18pm CET

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 21st, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter results slated for release following the market’s close on February 20th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live audio of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning February 21st at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center, Inc. is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable goods such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,500 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,200 AcceptanceNOW kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International (previously ColorTyme, Inc.), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a franchisor of approximately 230 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade name of “Rent-A-Center”, “ColorTyme”, or “RimTyme.”


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENT-A-CENTER INC
10:18p RENT-A-CENTER, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call and Webcast
07:36p THURSDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Paper & Forest Products, Music & Electronics Stores
01/11 RENT A CENTER : Associate Promoted to Vice-President
01/05 RENT A CENTER : Associate Promoted to Vice-President
01/05 RENT A CENTER : Associate Promoted to Vice-President
01/04 Some hedge funds deliver double-digit gains for 2017
01/02 RENT A CENTER INC DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
01/02 RENT A CENTER : Announces CEO Transition
01/02 RENT A CENTER : appoints new CEO amid discussions on shareholder value
2017 RENT-A-CENTER INC : Wired News  Rent-A-Center Announces Proposal to Amend its C..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/18 Lock Into 8% With Rent-A-Center 2020 Senior Notes
01/02 Rent-A-Center announces new CEO
2017 Rent-A-Center aims to declassify board
2017 New tax rule could benefit Aaron's and Rent-A-Center
2017 Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 718 M
EBIT 2017 17,7 M
Net income 2017 -32,1 M
Debt 2017 578 M
Yield 2017 1,85%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,37
EV / Sales 2017 0,42x
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
Capitalization 577 M
Chart RENT-A-CENTER INC
Duration : Period :
Rent-A-Center Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RCII | US76009N1000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RENT-A-CENTER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. V. Lentell Chairman
Joel M. Mussat Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Maureen B. Short CFO, SVP-Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury
Christi M. Liebe Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER INC-1.44%577
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 970
NEXT12.53%10 454
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY4.43%9 574
DUFRY-0.14%8 355
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-4.29%6 937
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.