Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call and Webcast

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 21st, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter results slated for release following the market’s close on February 20th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live audio of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning February 21st at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center, Inc. is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable goods such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,500 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,200 AcceptanceNOW kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International (previously ColorTyme, Inc.), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a franchisor of approximately 230 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade name of “Rent-A-Center”, “ColorTyme”, or “RimTyme.”

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006537/en/