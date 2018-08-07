Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter Ending June 30, 2018

PHOENIX, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Bank of Arizona, (OTCBB:RBAZ) (“RBAZ”) (“Bank”) announced a net income of $479,000, or $0.28 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and $609,000, or $0.36 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to a net income of $89,000, or $0.05 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and $140,000 or $0.08 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017.



President and CEO Ralph Tapscott stated “I am pleased to report our second quarter results and am proud of our team. Quality loan growth has been a focus so I am happy to report that not only have we seen our loan growth track with our projected budget through the first half of the year, but we also have no non-performing loans in our portfolio. The quality of our portfolio allowed us to recapture some loan loss reserves from the past into income. Excluding this credit, our core earnings still exceeded the same quarter last year by over 200%. Our growth in core deposits continues to provide a stable funding source for our earning assets and our pipeline is strong providing a positive start to our third quarter.”

Mr. Tapscott continued “Our capital is strong and will support continued growth, our asset quality is exceptional, and our team is committed to growing relationships that will manifest in loan and core deposit growth, with a corresponding growth in core earnings. We have settled in to our new banking location and our team’s dedication continues to be reflected in our Bauer Five-Star bank rating.”

June 30, 2018 Highlights Include:

Total interest income of $1,305,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 exceeded total interest income of $1,095,000 for the same period of the prior year, and represents an increase of 19.2%.

Quarterly non-interest expense for June 30, 2018 quarter increased 5.9% or $48,000 over the same quarter in 2017 as we experienced double occupancy costs from our move that ceased on May 31, 2018.

Total loans increased $6,530,000 to $64,730,000 as compared to $58,200,000 as of June 30, 2017, an 11.2% increase as loan production continues on our projected budget through six months.

Total deposits of $101,624,000 are up $2,575,000 for the second quarter, as we brought on some local municipal deposits.

The Bank remains “well capitalized” as follows:

June 30, 2018 (%) Ratio to be Well

Capitalized (%) Leverage Ratio 12.93 5.00 Common Equity Tier 1 23.29 6.50 Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 23.29 8.00 Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 24.56 10.00

About the Company

Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned community bank in Phoenix, Arizona. RBAZ is a full service community bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals with a business and commercial focus. The Bank was established in April 2007 and operates out of a single location at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108. The Bank is traded over-the-counter as RBAZ. For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Unaudited Summary Financial Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data or noted otherwise) For the Three months

ended June 30, For the Six months

ended June 30, Year-End 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Summary Income Data Interest income $ 1,305 $ 1,095 $ 2,509 $ 2,139 $ 4,374 Interest expense 160 161 300 324 628 Net interest income 1,145 934 2,209 1,815 3,746 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses (300 ) - (300 ) - (416 ) Non-interest income 211 31 259 67 425 Non-interest expense 867 819 1,775 1,661 3,221 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (116 ) - (116 ) - 1 Income (loss) before income taxes 673 146 877 221 1,367 Provision for income tax 194 57 268 81 743 Net income $ 479 $ 89 $ 609 $ 140 $ 624 Per Share Data: Shares outstanding end-of-period 1,702 1,702 1,702 1,702 1,702 Earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.05 $ 0.36 $ 0.08 $ 0.37 Cash dividend declared - - - - - Total shareholders’ equity $ 14,445 $ 13,735 $ 14,445 $ 13,735 $ 14,015 Book value per share 8.49 8.07 8.49 8.07 8.23 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 116,635 $ 95,738 $ 116,635 $ 95,738 $ 122,923 Securities available-for-sale 20,734 17,048 20,734 17,048 20,570 Securities held-to-maturity 6,275 6,426 6,275 6,426 6,320 Loans 64,730 58,200 64,730 58,200 59,887 Allowance for loan losses 1,373 2,061 1,373 2,061 1,665 Deposits 101,624 81,652 101,624 81,652 108,489 Other borrowings - - - - - Shareholders’ equity 14,445 13,735 14,445 13,735 14,015 Performance Ratios: Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) 13.53 2.62 8.67 2.09 4.56 Net interest margin (%) 3.98 4.05 3.84 4.00 3.96 Average assets 115,420 90,648 115,550 89,935 94,451 Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 1.66 0.39 1.05 0.31 0.66 Shareholders’ equity to assets (%) 12.38 14.35 12.38 14.35 11.40 Efficiency ratio (%) 63.64 84.01 71.55 87.44 76.45 Asset Quality Data: Nonaccrual loans - 364 - 364 - Troubled debt restructurings 577 616 577 616 592 Other real estate - - - - - Nonperforming assets - 980 - 980 - Nonperforming assets to total assets (%) - 1.02 - 1.02 - Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) - 1.68 - 1.68 - Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 2.12 3.54 2.12 3.54 2.78 Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) * 210.31 * 210.31 * Net charge-offs for period - 124 - 144 144 Average loans 63,021 60,994 60,469 61,931 61,409 Ratio of charge‑offs to average loans (%) - 0.20 - 0.23 0.23 Regulatory Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%) 12.93 15.22 12.93 15.22 13.08 Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 23.29 24.98 23.29 24.98 24.93 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%) 23.29 24.98 23.29 24.98 24.93 Total risk-based capital ratio (%) 24.56 26.27 24.56 26.27 26.20 * Denominator is zero



