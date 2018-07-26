Reply : Cluster Reply recognized as Best Azure Solution Provider for 2018 by Microsoft

Cluster Reply today announced it has won the 2018 Microsoft Best Azure Solution Provider Award. The company was honoured among an European field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft Azure.

Cluster Reply was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Manufacturing, Finance, and Healthcare. 'We are pleased to recognize Cluster Reply as 2018 Microsoft Italy Best Azure Solution Provider. Cluster Reply has distinguished itself as a top provider, both for the growth of its business and for the number of new clients', said Fabio Santini, One Commercial Partner and Small, Medium and Corporate Leader, Microsoft Italy. 'Our partners' ecosystem is crucial for Microsoft business and to spread cloud computing all over Italy, that's why we invest to boost our channel innovation and growth as a lever to support the country digital transformation. The award conquered by Cluster Reply demonstrates their innovative approach, worthy business and ability to deliver transformative solutions based on Microsoft cloud.'

The Microsoft Digital Transformation Performance Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year and shown the best growth in term of cloud services consumption at their customer base.