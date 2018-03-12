Log in
Reply SpA    REY   IT0005282865

Reply : Inaugurates Innovative Test Automation Centre

03/12/2018 | 10:56am CET

Concept Reply, a leading specialist on the Internet of Things, opened its first Global Test Automation Centre, aimed at companies looking to automate the testing of products and services, accessed through As a Service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005472/en/

REPLY TEST AUTOMATION CENTRE AS A SERVICE (Photo: REPLY)

REPLY TEST AUTOMATION CENTRE AS A SERVICE (Photo: REPLY)

By being available “as a service”, a Test Automation Centre offers companies the ability to monitor the quality of products and services without having to burden themselves with the complexities of a proprietary centre or a specific Test Automation solution.

The creation of the Centre by Reply comes as a response to the ever growing demand for quality in software related to the widespread use of the Internet of Things. To address this need, Concept Reply has developed a framework that facilitates access to continuous testing, including “on demand”, from the conception phase to the management of the post-market release. Moreover, the services offered by the Centre have been designed to integrate into the new Agile and DevOps-based software development cycles.

To further accelerate the introduction of Quality, Test and Monitoring services by companies, Concept Reply has developed specific vertical solutions for key industrial areas including the Automotive, Finance, Telco & Media sectors, as well as a solution aimed at the e-commerce world.

The new Test Automation Centre is located within Reply’s Research Centre on the Internet of Things.

For more information and requests: www.reply.com/test-automation

REPLY
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] is specialised in the design and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new communication channels. Through its network of highly specialised companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecoms and media, industry and services, banking and insurance, and public administration sectors, to devise and develop business models built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply’s services include: Consulting, Systems Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com


© Business Wire 2018
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY SPA13.60%2 415
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%18 002
VERISK ANALYTICS10.25%17 225
OTSUKA CORPORATION16.44%9 072
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 316
CONDUENT INC20.92%4 111
