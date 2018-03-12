Reply : Inaugurates Innovative Test Automation Centre

Concept Reply, a leading specialist on the Internet of Things, opened
its first Global Test Automation Centre, aimed at companies looking to
automate the testing of products and services, accessed through As a
Service.
By being available “as a service”, a Test Automation Centre offers
companies the ability to monitor the quality of products and services
without having to burden themselves with the complexities of a
proprietary centre or a specific Test Automation solution.
The creation of the Centre by Reply comes as a response to the ever
growing demand for quality in software related to the widespread use of
the Internet of Things. To address this need, Concept Reply has
developed a framework that facilitates access to continuous testing,
including “on demand”, from the conception phase to the management of
the post-market release. Moreover, the services offered by the Centre
have been designed to integrate into the new Agile and DevOps-based
software development cycles.
To further accelerate the introduction of Quality, Test and Monitoring
services by companies, Concept Reply has developed specific vertical
solutions for key industrial areas including the Automotive, Finance,
Telco & Media sectors, as well as a solution aimed at the e-commerce
world.
The new Test Automation Centre is located within Reply’s Research Centre
on the Internet of Things.
REPLY
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] is specialised in the design
and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new
communication channels. Through its network of highly specialised
companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the
telecoms and media, industry and services, banking and insurance, and
public administration sectors, to devise and develop business models
built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media
and the Internet of Things. Reply’s services include: Consulting,
Systems Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com
