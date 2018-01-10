Log in
Repsol : The company informs regarding the news published in various media related to a possible divestment in Gas Natural SDG, S.A.

01/10/2018 | 06:19pm CET

Official Notice

Madrid, 10 January 2018

At the request of the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) and as a result of the news published in various media related to the potential sale of Repsol's shares in Gas Natural SDG, S.A., Repsol informs that, although we do not have as policy commenting on untested news that may appear in the media, given the aforementioned request, we announce that within the 2016-2020 Strategic Plan, and as part of its permanent and dynamic business portfolio management, Repsol analyses different alternatives including those relating to its participation in Gas Natural SDG, S.A. In this regard, various investors, including CVC, have communicated to Repsol their interest in exploring the possibilities of its divesting its 20% stake in Gas Natural SDG, S.A. In relation to this expression of interest in the preliminary phase, there is no signed contract, nor has legal or financial advice been retained, nor has any decision been taken by the Board of Directors.

Repsol SA published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:19:02 UTC.

