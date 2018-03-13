Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Repsol YPF    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL YPF (REP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Oil majors' interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 06:09am CET
People walk in front of a Shell gas station in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Oil majors are evaluating bids for offshore exploration rights in Argentina, a major change in a country that sent Spanish energy giant Repsol (>> Repsol YPF) packing six years ago and has seen little offshore exploration for decades.

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Oil majors are evaluating bids for offshore exploration rights in Argentina, a major change in a country that sent Spanish energy giant Repsol packing six years ago and has seen little offshore exploration for decades.

To secure bids, Argentina will need to show it has moved beyond its historical fluctuations between free-market policies and left-wing populism and that it has made progress in lowering costs for energy firms.

Oil companies including Shell and Statoil told Reuters they are looking at bidding in the auctions, to be held later this year, and a government official said Exxon and Chevron have also shown interest.

The country faces fierce competition to attract the billions of dollars of investment needed to develop deepwater reserves. Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico and neighboring Uruguay will all auction offshore blocks in 2018 after undertaking oil market reforms or revising contract terms to facilitate the entry of the world's top energy companies.

For Big Oil, the potential access to Latin American energy reserves is unprecedented. In many countries now opening, including Argentina, resource nationalism has long barred their entry or limited opportunities.

Six years ago, former populist President Cristina Fernandez expropriated Repsol's (>> Repsol YPF) stake in Argentina's state-owned oil company YPF SA. The move sent chills through both the energy industry and the entire private sector.

Interviews with oil industry executives, consultants, geologists and officials point to optimism for Argentina's upcoming auctions and for President Mauricio Macri's government, which has sought private sector and U.S. government help in structuring the process.

"Growing confidence in the current government's policies - their focus on trying to create an environment that is attractive for investments - has been the big change," Shell's <RDSa.L> head of deepwater Wael Sawan told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry gathering in Houston. "It's that focus that has created more interest by the sector to say 'why not, let's look at this.'"

The auction will be a test of company confidence in the longevity of Macri's reform agenda because it can take a decade between an initial investment in offshore exploration and the first production.

Argentina will take bids for three offshore basins from July through November. Exploration rights for blocks in the 130,000-square km Argentina Basin, 90,000-square km Malvinas West Basin and 5,000 square kilometers in the Austral Basin are on offer.

While little exploration has been done outside the Austral basin, YPF has identified 22 million barrels of oil equivalent for further investigation, upstream head Pablo Bizotto said at an event last Wednesday.

"There is a lot of interest from large companies - Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell," Daniel Redondo, the secretary for strategic energy planning in Argentina's Energy Ministry, told Reuters on the sidelines of a recent event.

Consultancy Bain & Company, on a contract with the government to gauge interest, last year interviewed more than 60 companies, including "all the majors" and independent explorers including Anadarko and Hunt Oil, said Diego Garcia, a Buenos Aires-based Bain partner. Colombia's Ecopetrol may bid in the auctions, its chief executive told Reuters.

Norway's Statoil, which already has onshore drilling projects in Argentina, is partnering with YPF on offshore seismic studies and is "considering future licensing rounds," a spokesman said.

"Huge areas of the Argentinian continental shelf will be available for bids from companies," executive vice president for exploration Tim Dodson said at an event in Buenos Aires last Wednesday. "We have of course started our evaluations already."

Chevron and Exxon declined to comment. Anadarko and Hunt did not respond to requests for comment. Firms likely won't decide whether to bid until the full terms of the auction are published.

OPENING TO INDUSTRY

Macri's government has enacted pro-market reforms across the economy. His 'Let's Change' coalition swept to victory in midterm elections last October, taking advantage of divisions within the opposition Peronist movement, which is generally defined by strong defense of labor rights and national sovereignty.

Macri is on course to become the first non-Peronist president to finish his term since Argentina's return to democracy in 1983. He's expected to stand for re-election starting in late 2019.

The decision to hold offshore auctions comes as Argentina struggles to attract investment to its Vaca Muerta shale play, which is in a remote part of Argentina that lacks infrastructure to get oil and gas to consumers.

Argentina is home to the world's No. 2 resources of shale gas and the fourth largest of shale oil, estimates the U.S. Energy Information Agency. Yet oil production peaked in 1998 and gas output topped out in 2004, according to Energy Ministry data. Investment in exploration has dried up since the country's 2001 financial crisis and the populist political response.

Under the terms of a 2014 revision to Argentina's hydrocarbons law, which was well-received by industry, royalties paid to the national government will be 12 percent of the value of hydrocarbons extracted and companies would receive exploration rights for three years, with an option to extend for three years.

Rights for each exploration block would be awarded to the company that pledges the most investment, as laid out in the law, Garcia said.

"Companies will be interested in studying something that has not been explored," said Daniel Gerold of G&G Energy Consultants in Buenos Aires, who said the regional competition was unlikely to be an obstacle for Argentina. "I do not think the big players will have used up all their exploration capital in Mexico."

'SHOULD HAVE BEEN DONE LONG AGO'

The majors would likely be most interested in the large Argentina Basin, the least explored of the three on offer, Bain's Garcia said.

By contrast, the Austral Basin just off the coast of Tierra del Fuego would be more of a gas play to serve the domestic market and could appeal to local players and Total, which already operates in the area, he said.

The Malvinas West basin could be most appealing to exploration-focused independent oil firms, he said.

Perth, Australia-based Searcher Seismic began analyzing existing data on Argentina's offshore formations in November 2016, smelling opportunity in an economic and political opening, and launched a full database for exploration companies in early February.

"This should have been done a long time ago in Argentina," Searcher director Odd Larsen said. "But the politics and the finances unfortunately held Argentina back for a very long time."

(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga and Ron Bousso in Houston and Juliana Castilla in Buenos Aires; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Brian Thevenot)

By Luc Cohen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 1.64% 58.98 Delayed Quote.9.96%
BP -0.05% 477.95 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.37% 116.79 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
ENI 0.93% 13.718 End-of-day quote.-1.51%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.91% 75.24 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
STATOIL -0.34% 177.7 Delayed Quote.1.77%
TOTAL 0.28% 46.59 Real-time Quote.1.18%
YPF SA --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REPSOL YPF
06:09aOil majors' interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms
RE
01:49aREPSOL YPF : Spain's Repsol opens first Mexico gas stations under reform
AQ
03/12REPSOL YPF : Spain's Repsol to open 200 gas stations in Mexico
AQ
03/10REPSOL YPF : Economic Conditions Argentina
AQ
03/05Exxon, Total, Repsol among bidders for oil exploration off Greece
RE
03/02REPSOL YPF : posts net income of 2.121 billion euros, the highest in six years
AQ
03/01REPSOL YPF : Profits up on Higher Oil Prices, Production
AQ
02/28EXCLUSIVE - REPSOL WORKING WITH BOFA : sources
RE
02/28Repsol 4Q Net Profit Falls on Impairments, U.S. Tax Reform -- Update
DJ
02/28REPSOL YPF : earnings rise amid efficiency gains, Libya production
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Exxon-led consortium interested in Greek oil assets 
02/28Repsol S.A. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/28Repsol reports 12% decline in Q4 net profit 
02/28Repsol S.A. ADR reports FY results 
02/22Repsol to sell Gas Natural stake for ?3.82B 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 47 995 M
EBIT 2018 3 559 M
Net income 2018 2 222 M
Debt 2018 5 963 M
Yield 2018 6,20%
P/E ratio 2018 10,06
P/E ratio 2019 10,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 21 954 M
Chart REPSOL YPF
Duration : Period :
Repsol YPF Technical Analysis Chart | REP | ES0173516115 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends REPSOL YPF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 16,6 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Miguel Martínez San Martín Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL YPF-4.24%27 014
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-10.86%315 945
BP-8.51%131 563
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.24%117 348
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-0.55%89 013
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-8.88%53 539
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.