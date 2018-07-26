Log in
REPSOL YPF
REPSOL YPF : Announces New Chief Financial Officer
DJ
02:37aREPSOL YPF : 2Q Net Profit Soars
DJ
07/23REPSOL YPF : to Buy 40% of Mexican Lubricants Producer Bardahl
DJ
Repsol YPF : Announces New Chief Financial Officer

07/26/2018

By Pietro Lombardi

Repsol SA (REP.MC) said former Corporate Director of Strategy, Control and Resources Antonio Lorenzo Sierra will replace Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez San Martin, who is leaving the company.

The Spanish oil-and-gas company also announced other changes to its management team.

"This restructuring is aimed at boosting business and reinforcing the company's technical capabilities to face the new challenges in its commitment to the energy transition," it said in a statement.

Repsol reported Thursday a sharp increase in second-quarter net profit boosted by the performance of its upstream business. Net profit for the quarter was 936 million euros ($1.09 billion), up from EUR367 million a year earlier.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 53 196 M
EBIT 2018 4 263 M
Net income 2018 2 459 M
Debt 2018 4 754 M
Yield 2018 5,44%
P/E ratio 2018 9,89
P/E ratio 2019 9,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 26 896 M
Technical analysis trends REPSOL YPF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 18,7 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Miguel Martínez San Martín Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL YPF13.70%31 567
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.06%344 634
BP8.28%148 447
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.36%115 167
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.75%103 186
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.99%66 733
