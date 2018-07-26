Repsol YPF : Announces New Chief Financial Officer

By Pietro Lombardi



Repsol SA (REP.MC) said former Corporate Director of Strategy, Control and Resources Antonio Lorenzo Sierra will replace Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez San Martin, who is leaving the company.

The Spanish oil-and-gas company also announced other changes to its management team.

"This restructuring is aimed at boosting business and reinforcing the company's technical capabilities to face the new challenges in its commitment to the energy transition," it said in a statement.

Repsol reported Thursday a sharp increase in second-quarter net profit boosted by the performance of its upstream business. Net profit for the quarter was 936 million euros ($1.09 billion), up from EUR367 million a year earlier.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]