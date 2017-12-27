Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Repsol YPF    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL YPF (REP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Repsol YPF : begins gas production from the Sagari field in Peru

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 04:39pm CET

Repsol has begun gas production from the Sagari field, located in block 57 in the Cusco region of Peru, reinforcing the company´s gas output drive in its reserves development strategy.

The start of production at Sagari will lead to a 25% increase in the block's total output. Starting in January 2018, it will produce 5.6 million cubic meters per day: approximately one fourth of Peru's total gas demand.

The Sagari field was discovered in 2012. Repsol holds a 53.84% share and operates the field, partnered by CPNC of China with the remaining 46.16% stake.

Block 57 is located to the east of the Andes mountain range, in one of the most prolific gas production areas of Peru. The Repsol-operated Kinteroni field is also located nearby, and has been in production since 2014.

Repsol has been present in the Peruvian market for two decades, and has become a leader in the local energy sector with involvement throughout the entire value chain.

Repsol is one of the largest energy operators in Peru, holding mineral rights to four mineral blocks, of which three are in production. It also operates the Pampilla (the country's primary petroleum refinery), has a network of more than 480 service stations and participates in the lubricant, aviation fuel and asphalt markets, among others.

Repsol SA published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 15:39:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REPSOL YPF
04:39p REPSOL YPF : begins gas production from the Sagari field in Peru
12/21DJTomas Muniesa to Replace Antonio Massanell as CaixaBank Deputy Chairman
12/21 REPSOL YPF : submits revised development plan for Yme field in North Sea
12/20 REPSOL YPF : The Company reports the resignation as Director of Mr. Antonio Mass..
12/20 REPSOL YPF : starts production from Reggane Project in Algeria
12/20 REPSOL YPF : submits new PDO for Yme field
12/20 REPSOL YPF : First Gas Achieved at the Reggane Nord Field
12/20 REPSOL YPF : Begins Production from Reggane Gas Project in Algeria
12/19 REPSOL YPF : NOC Chairman Meets General Director of Repsol.
12/19DJREPSOL YPF : Correction to Story on Repsol Investment in Norwegian Field
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/19 Repsol, VNG propose $2.2B in Norwegian oil and gas development
12/07 Repsol stands out in Alaska North Slope lease sale
12/07 COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Comments On Third Quarter 2017
11/22 Bolivia lines up foreign partners including Petrobras, Repsol for gas deals
11/03 Repsol warns of oil volatility despite strong Q3
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 44 524 M
EBIT 2017 3 292 M
Net income 2017 2 150 M
Debt 2017 8 022 M
Yield 2017 5,04%
P/E ratio 2017 11,06
P/E ratio 2018 11,05
EV / Sales 2017 0,71x
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capitalization 23 561 M
Chart REPSOL YPF
Duration : Period :
Repsol YPF Technical Analysis Chart | REP | ES0173516115 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends REPSOL YPF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 16,0 €
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Miguel Martínez San Martín Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL YPF12.07%27 991
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.97%355 832
BP1.49%136 947
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.46%107 147
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED70.22%91 820
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%81 122
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.