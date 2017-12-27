Repsol YPF : begins gas production from the Sagari field in Peru

Repsol has begun gas production from the Sagari field, located in block 57 in the Cusco region of Peru, reinforcing the company´s gas output drive in its reserves development strategy.

The start of production at Sagari will lead to a 25% increase in the block's total output. Starting in January 2018, it will produce 5.6 million cubic meters per day: approximately one fourth of Peru's total gas demand.

The Sagari field was discovered in 2012. Repsol holds a 53.84% share and operates the field, partnered by CPNC of China with the remaining 46.16% stake.

Block 57 is located to the east of the Andes mountain range, in one of the most prolific gas production areas of Peru. The Repsol-operated Kinteroni field is also located nearby, and has been in production since 2014.

Repsol has been present in the Peruvian market for two decades, and has become a leader in the local energy sector with involvement throughout the entire value chain.

Repsol is one of the largest energy operators in Peru, holding mineral rights to four mineral blocks, of which three are in production. It also operates the Pampilla (the country's primary petroleum refinery), has a network of more than 480 service stations and participates in the lubricant, aviation fuel and asphalt markets, among others.