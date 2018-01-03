ResMed : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) today announced it will report its second quarter of fiscal year 2018 results on Monday, January 22, 2018, after the New York Stock Exchange market closes. A press release with ResMed's results will be issued after 1:00 p.m. US Pacific Time and the company will host a webcast to discuss operating results and future outlook.

The earnings webcast is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. US Pacific Time and the live webcast of the call can be accessed on ResMed's Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the "Q2 2018 earnings webcast."

Please note that we do not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call.

International earnings webcast times will be:







Monday, January 22, 9:30 p.m. London



Tuesday, January 23, 8:30 a.m. Sydney

A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on our website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will be accessible from January 22, 2018, until February 5, 2018, at:







US: +1 800-585-8367



Outside US: +1 416-621-4642



Passcode: 2385139

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a world-leading connected health company with more than 4 million cloud-connected devices for daily remote patient monitoring, changes lives with every breath. Its award-winning devices and software solutions help treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory conditions. Its 6,000-member team strives to improve patients' quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and save healthcare costs in more than 120 countries. ResMed.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

For media For investors Alison Graves Agnes Lee +1 858-836-6789 +1 858-836-5971 [email protected] [email protected]

