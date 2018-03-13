Log in
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP (REN)
Resolute Energy Corp : Resolute Energy Corporation to Host Earnings Call

03/13/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 13, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1969

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 418 M
EBIT 2018 157 M
Net income 2018 83,4 M
Debt 2018 726 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,97
P/E ratio 2019 5,56
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 783 M
Chart RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Resolute Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | REN | US76116A3068 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Betz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Joseph Sutton Executive Chairman
Bobby D. Brady Senior Vice President-Operations
Theodore Gazulis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James E. Duffy Lead Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP11.15%783
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC.-15.14%2 520
HALCON RESOURCES CORP-28.01%844
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC-7.98%782
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC1.01%570
OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD0.00%483
