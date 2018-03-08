Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Resolute Energy Corporation to announce results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 13 at 10:00 am EDT

03/08/2018 | 07:39pm EST

DENVER, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) announced today that it will issue a press release covering operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, after the market close on Monday, March 12, 2018. An investor conference call to review the fourth quarter and full year results will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time.

Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018
 
Time: 10:00 AM EDT / 9:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM MDT / 7:00 AM PDT
 
Call: (866) 548-4713 (US), (323) 794-2093 (International)
 
Replay: Available through Monday, March 19, 2018, at (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Passcode 8258890.

About Resolute Energy Corporation

Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and gas properties in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin of west Texas. For more information, visit www.resoluteenergy.com. The Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "REN."

Contact:

HB Juengling
Vice President - Investor Relations 
Resolute Energy Corporation
303-534-4600
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
02/07RUNNING TO STAND STILL : Resolute Energy Faces Growth Issues With Rapidly Declin.. 
