Resolute Energy Corporation to announce results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 13 at 10:00 am EDT

DENVER, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) announced today that it will issue a press release covering operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, after the market close on Monday, March 12, 2018. An investor conference call to review the fourth quarter and full year results will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time.



Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 Time: 10:00 AM EDT / 9:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM MDT / 7:00 AM PDT Call: (866) 548-4713 (US), (323) 794-2093 (International) Replay: Available through Monday, March 19, 2018, at (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Passcode 8258890.

Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and gas properties in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin of west Texas. For more information, visit www.resoluteenergy.com. The Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "REN."

HB Juengling

Vice President - Investor Relations

Resolute Energy Corporation

303-534-4600

[email protected]



