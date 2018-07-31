Resona : Announcement on the Increase in Shareholding Ratios in Leasing Companies and Their Becoming Affiliated Companies Accounted for by the Equity Method

July 31, 2018

Resona Holdings, Inc.

Resona Holdings, Inc. ('Resona Holdings') increased the shareholding ratio of the Resona group in each of DFL Lease Company Limited and Shutoken Leasing Co., Ltd., each of which carries on leasing business mainly within Japan, to 20 per cent, and made them affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method of Resona Holdings today.

Pursuant to the Medium-Term Management Plan announced in April 2017, the Resona group has been endeavoring to create new revenue opportunities by expanding functions highly compatible with the banking business as the group's functions, and the foregoing measure has been implemented as part of such efforts.

Thus far, these two leasing companies have provided customers of the Resona group with advanced functions in the leasing business held by them through business collaboration. Through the foregoing increase in the shareholding ratios in these two companies, the Resona group will further enhance solutions capabilities utilizing the leasing functions and will support customers' efforts to respond to business challenges even more than before.

The impact of this event on Resona Holdings' consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 2019 is expected to be minimal.

[Outline of the two leasing companies after becoming affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method

Company name DFL Lease Company Limited Shutoken Leasing Co., Ltd. Principal line of business General leasing General leasing Date of establishment January 12, 1982 April 2, 1976 Location of head office 4-1-1, Fushimimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 9-1, Kanda Mitoshirocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Hisashi Saito,

Representative Director and President Noritada Murakami,

Representative Director and President Capital amount 3,700 million yen 3,300 million yen Principal shareholders Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance: 80.00%

Resona Holdings: 20.00% Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance: 70.71%

Resona Holdings: 20.00%

