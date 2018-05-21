Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP : Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation

Resources Global Professionals (RGP), a global consulting firm and operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN), today announced a strategic alliance with WonderBotz LLP, a market leading Robotics Process Automation (RPA) services firm.

The alliance unites RGP’s seasoned on-demand functional and change management experts with WonderBotz’s highly-skilled experts in digital transformation technologies to help businesses robotize repetitive routine tasks. This automation can eliminate intensive data integration and analysis efforts, enabling knowledge workers to focus on more creative, high-level assignments. These transformation technologies include RPA, natural language processing and artificial intelligence to enable “digital workers.”

“We are just scratching the surface of the power of automation through RPA, and the impact to our clients could be massive, depending on how far they take it. RGP leads with its business process and functional expertise to help clients get in front of this disruption,” said RGP EVP of Integrated Solutions Tracey Figurelli. “The combination of RGP and WonderBotz provides our clients with an end-to-end digital transformation offering that leverages strong functional and technical expertise.”

The emerging field of RPA involves configuring software that automates routine, rule-driven tasks currently carried out manually, across all corporate functions and industries, e.g., finance, human resources, operations. The “bots,” or RPA automations, save time and eliminate errors and inconsistencies that creep into repetitive tasks.

“This is a great pairing of like-minded firms passionate about client value,” said WonderBotz Co-Founder and Managing Partner Steve LaValle. “WonderBotz brings a strong vision on how to monetize digital worker opportunities and is focused on helping organizations unleash the power of digital workers with strategy, development and production services.”

Using Blue Prism’s RPA platform, RGP and WonderBotz recently enabled finance transformation at a Fortune 500 Silicon Valley tech company by creating an accounting bot to speed account reconciliations in the financial close process. This approach enables each accountant to use a simple reference table to prepare general ledger reconciling entries for more than 15,000 accounts across entities, geographies and currencies. The alliance partners are looking at additional RPA uses in corporate finance, accounting and regulatory compliance.

“RGP brings to bear data readiness, process improvement, strategic insights, technical depth, and return-on-change concepts that are key differentiators on the continuum for automation in a client’s RPA journey,” said RGP Global Head of Emerging Solutions Kaush Oza.

WonderBotz is being recognized by CIO Review as a 20 Most Promising Robotics Solution Provider for 2018. Earlier this year, Blue Prism recognized WonderBotz as a Blue Prism Silver Delivery Partner on top of its existing role as global Authorized Training Partner.

“Both RGP and WonderBotz emerged from the Big Four and offer a unique way to engage with our clients, focused on quality for measurable results and enablement,” said WonderBotz Founder & Managing Partner, Bhavyesh Virani.

Transformation leaders and others attending Blue Prism World New York, the premier annual RPA event, beginning May 22 at the New York Hilton Midtown, should visit the WonderBotz booth for more details on how the RGP-WonderBotz alliance can work for your company. For an appointment, contact Kaush Oza at [email protected].

About Resources Global Professionals

The world’s leading businesses trust RGP with their most pressing change initiatives. RGP is a global consulting firm solving complex business challenges around transactions, transformations, implementations and regulations. Our specialized professionals work as an agile extension of your team, bringing real-world experience to deliver the tools and insights that navigate risk, reduce complexity and drive results. Visit: https://www.rgpisgrowing.com/ (RECN-M)

About WonderBotz LLP

WonderBotz LLP, managed by industry leaders, is single-mindedly focused and committed to help organizations employ quality digital workers to deliver efficiency and competitive advantage, by leveraging its professional services, training and mentoring and Robotics-as-a-Service (RAAS) offerings. Our team brings technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards exceeding our clients’ expectations on every engagement. WonderBotz works with leading marketplace RPA platforms, including Blue Prism and UiPath.

For more information, visit http://:www.wonderbotz.com and follow us on Twitter @WonderBotz

