Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP : Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation

Resources Global Professionals (RGP), a global consulting firm and
operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN), today
announced a strategic alliance with WonderBotz LLP, a market leading
Robotics Process Automation (RPA) services firm.
The alliance unites RGP’s seasoned on-demand functional and change
management experts with WonderBotz’s highly-skilled experts in digital
transformation technologies to help businesses robotize repetitive
routine tasks. This automation can eliminate intensive data integration
and analysis efforts, enabling knowledge workers to focus on more
creative, high-level assignments. These transformation technologies
include RPA, natural language processing and artificial intelligence to
enable “digital workers.”
“We are just scratching the surface of the power of automation through
RPA, and the impact to our clients could be massive, depending on how
far they take it. RGP leads with its business process and functional
expertise to help clients get in front of this disruption,” said RGP EVP
of Integrated Solutions Tracey Figurelli. “The combination of RGP and
WonderBotz provides our clients with an end-to-end digital
transformation offering that leverages strong functional and technical
expertise.”
The emerging field of RPA involves configuring software that automates
routine, rule-driven tasks currently carried out manually, across all
corporate functions and industries, e.g., finance, human resources,
operations. The “bots,” or RPA automations, save time and eliminate
errors and inconsistencies that creep into repetitive tasks.
“This is a great pairing of like-minded firms passionate about client
value,” said WonderBotz Co-Founder and Managing Partner Steve LaValle.
“WonderBotz brings a strong vision on how to monetize digital worker
opportunities and is focused on helping organizations unleash the power
of digital workers with strategy, development and production services.”
Using Blue Prism’s RPA platform, RGP and WonderBotz recently enabled
finance transformation at a Fortune 500 Silicon Valley tech company by
creating an accounting bot to speed account reconciliations in the
financial close process. This approach enables each accountant to use a
simple reference table to prepare general ledger reconciling entries for
more than 15,000 accounts across entities, geographies and currencies.
The alliance partners are looking at additional RPA uses in corporate
finance, accounting and regulatory compliance.
“RGP brings to bear data readiness, process improvement, strategic
insights, technical depth, and return-on-change concepts that are key
differentiators on the continuum for automation in a client’s RPA
journey,” said RGP Global Head of Emerging Solutions Kaush Oza.
WonderBotz is being recognized by CIO
Review as a 20 Most Promising Robotics Solution Provider for 2018.
Earlier this year, Blue Prism recognized WonderBotz as a Blue Prism
Silver Delivery Partner on top of its existing role as global Authorized
Training Partner.
“Both RGP and WonderBotz emerged from the Big Four and offer a unique
way to engage with our clients, focused on quality for measurable
results and enablement,” said WonderBotz Founder & Managing Partner,
Bhavyesh Virani.
Transformation leaders and others attending Blue
Prism World New York, the premier annual RPA event, beginning May 22
at the New York Hilton Midtown, should visit the WonderBotz booth for
more details on how the RGP-WonderBotz alliance can work for your
company. For an appointment, contact Kaush Oza at [email protected].
About Resources Global Professionals
The world’s leading businesses trust RGP with their most pressing change
initiatives. RGP is a global consulting firm solving complex business
challenges around transactions, transformations, implementations and
regulations. Our specialized professionals work as an agile extension of
your team, bringing real-world experience to deliver the tools and
insights that navigate risk, reduce complexity and drive results. Visit: https://www.rgpisgrowing.com/
(RECN-M)
About WonderBotz LLP
WonderBotz LLP, managed by industry leaders, is single-mindedly focused
and committed to help organizations employ quality digital workers to
deliver efficiency and competitive advantage, by leveraging its
professional services, training and mentoring and Robotics-as-a-Service
(RAAS) offerings. Our team brings technical excellence, innovation, and
high-quality standards exceeding our clients’ expectations on every
engagement. WonderBotz works with leading marketplace RPA platforms,
including Blue Prism and UiPath.
For more information, visit http://:www.wonderbotz.com
and follow us on Twitter @WonderBotz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005280/en/