RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECOS DE ROUPS SA
Restoque Comercio e Confecos de Roups : announces its 2Q18 results

08/03/2018 | 03:30am CEST

Restoque announces its 2Q18 results

São Paulo, August 02, 2018 - Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas S.A. (B3: LLIS3), leading company of premium clothing and apparel industry in Brazil, announces its 2Q18 Results.

To access the Earnings Release, please click here.

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English
August 03, 2018 (Friday)

Conference call in English
Time: 10:00 a.m. (US-EDT) / 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +1 929 378-3440
Code: Restoque
Replay: +55 11 3127-4999
Replay Code: 27858573
Webcast: click here

Conference call in Portuguese
Time: 10:00 a.m. (US-EDT) / 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +55 11 3728-5971
Code: Restoque
Replay: +55 11 3127-4999
Replay Code: 28226003
Webcast: click here

The conference call will be hosted by:
Livinston Bauermeister - CEO
Rafael Camargo - Investor Relations Officer

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. These conference calls will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast.

For further information, please access our website www.restoque.com.br.

Investor Relations
Phone: +55 11 2149-2599
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.restoque.com.br

About Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas S.A (B3: LLIS3): Restoque is a leading specialty retailer of premium fashion apparel and accessories in Brazil. We sell our products through company owned stores, e-commerce and multi-brand stores. We project our image through all aspects of our business, including our premium products, the shopping experience in our stores and our superior customer service.

Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas SA published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:30:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 312 M
EBIT 2018 279 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 574 M
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 10,30
P/E ratio 2019 9,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 1 349 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Livinston Martins Bauermeister Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Faria de Lima Chairman
Fernando Pedroso dos Santos Chief Financial Officer
Alissa Exel Nunes Prince Lemos Director-Research & Products Development
Julia Istiraneopulos Pogetti Director-Research & Products Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECOS DE ROUPS SA-16.85%360
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-3.67%101 835
KERING16.69%67 077
FAST RETAILING CO LTD3.82%45 658
ROSS STORES7.70%32 921
ZALANDO11.28%14 201
