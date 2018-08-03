Restoque Comercio e Confecos de Roups : announces its 2Q18 results

Restoque announces its 2Q18 results
São Paulo, August 02, 2018 - Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas S.A. (B3: LLIS3), leading company of premium clothing and apparel industry in Brazil, announces its 2Q18 Results.
To access the Earnings Release, please click here.
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English
August 03, 2018 (Friday)
|
Conference call in English
Time: 10:00 a.m. (US-EDT) / 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +1 929 378-3440
Code: Restoque
Replay: +55 11 3127-4999
Replay Code: 27858573
Webcast: click here
|
Conference call in Portuguese
Time: 10:00 a.m. (US-EDT) / 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +55 11 3728-5971
Code: Restoque
Replay: +55 11 3127-4999
Replay Code: 28226003
Webcast: click here
The conference call will be hosted by:
Livinston Bauermeister - CEO
Rafael Camargo - Investor Relations Officer
Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. These conference calls will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast.
For further information, please access our website www.restoque.com.br.
Investor Relations
Phone: +55 11 2149-2599
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.restoque.com.br
About Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas S.A (B3: LLIS3): Restoque is a leading specialty retailer of premium fashion apparel and accessories in Brazil. We sell our products through company owned stores, e-commerce and multi-brand stores. We project our image through all aspects of our business, including our premium products, the shopping experience in our stores and our superior customer service.
Disclaimer
Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas SA published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:30:04 UTC