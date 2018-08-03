Restoque Comercio e Confecos de Roups : announces its 2Q18 results

Restoque announces its 2Q18 results

São Paulo, August 02 , 2018 - Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas S.A. (B3: LLIS3) , leading company of premium clothing and apparel industry in Brazil, announces its 2Q18 Results.

To access the Earnings Release, please click here.

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English

August 03, 2018 (Friday)



Conference call in English

Time: 10:00 a.m. (US-EDT) / 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +1 929 378-3440

Code: Restoque

Replay: +55 11 3127-4999

Replay Code: 27858573

Time: 10:00 a.m. (US-EDT) / 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +55 11 3728-5971

Code: Restoque

Replay: +55 11 3127-4999

Replay Code: 28226003

The conference call will be hosted by:

Livinston Bauermeister - CEO

Rafael Camargo - Investor Relations Officer

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. These conference calls will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast.

For further information, please access our website www.restoque.com.br.

Investor Relations

Phone: +55 11 2149-2599

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.restoque.com.br

About Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas S.A (B3: LLIS3): Restoque is a leading specialty retailer of premium fashion apparel and accessories in Brazil. We sell our products through company owned stores, e-commerce and multi-brand stores. We project our image through all aspects of our business, including our premium products, the shopping experience in our stores and our superior customer service.