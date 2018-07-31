LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Restoration Robotics To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Restoration Robotics (“Restoration” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ:HAIR) of the August 21, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead
plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed
against the Company.
If you invested in Restoration Robotics common stock or options on or around October 12, 2017
around October 12, 2017 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/HAIR.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Restoration
common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public
Offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) that commenced on October 12, 2017
and closed on October 16, 2017. The case, Guerrini v. Restoration
Robotics, Inc. et al., No. 18-cv-03712 was filed on June 21, 2018,
and has been assigned to Judge Edward John Davila.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by making false and misleading claims in its
Registration Statement regarding: (1) the timeliness with which the most
recent version of its premier product, the ARTAS System, would become
commercially viable following FDA approval; (2) the ability of its U.S.
salesforce to effectively grow the Company’s American business; (3) the
Company’s liquidity position; and (4) the extent to which the Company’s
business strategy would focus on its international markets.
Specifically, on March 20, 2018, the Company announced its receipt of
FDA 510(k) clearance of the implantation function of the ARTAS System
and announced that it intended to launch the ARTAS System’s new
implantation functionality by year-end, which was later than previously
anticipated.
Then, on May 14, 2018, during an earnings call, the Company declared it
expected some “level of softness” in U.S. markets as it further
optimized and expanded its sales team. In the same call, the Company
also announced a “pivot to a more U.S. centric strategy.”
On this news, the price of Restoration’s common stock fell from $4.30
per share on May 14, 2018 to $3.68 per share on May 15, 2018—a $.62 or
16.85% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Restoration Robotics, Inc.’s conduct to contact the firm, including
whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).
Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect
to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your
particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential
manner.
