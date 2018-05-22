Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Retail Food Group Limited    RFG   AU000000RFG3

RETAIL FOOD GROUP LIMITED (RFG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Retail Food : Gloria Jean’s Coffees to Expand Across Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 06:31am CEST

Opens First Store in Kenya

Internationally acclaimed coffee outlet, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, is expanding into Africa. It has already opened its first outlet in Kenya and is looking for other Master Franchise partners throughout the African continent.

Retail Food Group Chief Executive International, Mr. Mike Gilbert, said, “We want to make Gloria Jean’s Coffees a household name in Africa for coffee and set a new standard for coffee and cafés. Retail Food Group is actively marketing our brands in existing and new markets and see Africa as a key part of our international growth strategy.”

The new outlet opening in Kenya signals strong support for the Gloria Jean’s brand which is Australia’s leading speciality coffee house, with close to 900 outlets throughout the world in 50 markets.

Master Franchise Partners for Gloria Jean’s in Kenya are Jama Mohamed and Abdi Mohammed. Mr. Mohamed said, “We are extremely excited to see our dream become reality, Gloria Jean’s is a great brand and we plan to open 15 coffee houses throughout the next 10 years with the second outlet due to open in 2019.”

The partners own J and J Newman Company which was awarded the Master Franchise Agreement for Gloria Jean’s Coffees in Kenya by global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group (ASX: RFG). Kenya is only the third country in Africa to open a Gloria Jean’s store, however the Company has its sights set on further expansion into Africa.

Retail Food Group is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchisor with a network of more than 2,400 outlets across 9 Brand Systems and over 80 territories.

To find out more about Gloria Jean’s Coffees and RFG’s other brand opportunities across Africa, visit www.rfgbrands.com.

About Retail Food Group Limited:

RFG is a global food and beverage company headquartered in Australia. The Company is owner of the Donut King, Brumby’s Bakery, Michel’s Patisserie, bb’s Café, Esquires, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, It’s A Grind, The Coffee Guy, Café2U, Pizza Capers and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar Brand Systems, and is a significant wholesale coffee roaster supplying existing Brand Systems and third party accounts under Di Bella Coffee Co. As well, RFG is an emerging leader in foodservice, dairy processing and wholesale bakery pursuits, operating the Hudson Pacific Foodservice, Associated Foodservice, Dairy Country and Bakery Fresh.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RETAIL FOOD GROUP LIMITED
06:31aRETAIL FOOD : Gloria Jean’s Coffees to Expand Across Africa
BU
05/15RETAIL FOOD : Gloria Jean's Coffees to Open First of 190 Outlets Planned for the..
BU
05/10RETAIL FOOD : Hires New President to Oversee U.S. Business
AQ
05/09RETAIL FOOD : Hires New President to Oversee U.S. Business
AQ
05/02RETAIL FOOD : First Swedish Donut King Store Due to Open in May
BU
04/18RETAIL FOOD GROUP : 40 New Gloria Jean's Coffee Outlets Set to Open in Germany
BU
01/11RETAIL FOOD : Donut King and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar to Launch in UK
BU
2017RETAIL FOOD : Sets its Sights on Russia as Part of Global Expansion
BU
2017RETAIL FOOD : Sets its Sights on the Middle East as Part of Global Expansion
BU
2017RETAIL FOOD : Sets Its Sights on China as Part of Global Expansion
BU
More news
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 351 M
EBIT 2018 34,4 M
Net income 2018 -57,3 M
Debt 2018 232 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 153 M
Chart RETAIL FOOD GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Retail Food Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | RFG | AU000000RFG3 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RETAIL FOOD GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,12  AUD
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andre Nell Managing Director & Executive Director
Colin Cameron Archer Independent Chairman
Peter McGettigan Chief Financial Officer
Jessica Buchanan Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Edward Lonie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL FOOD GROUP LIMITED-66.19%115
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-6.47%126 657
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.45%78 936
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.56%33 471
YUM BRANDS0.89%26 827
SODEXO-25.07%14 734
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.