Retail Food : Gloria Jean’s Coffees to Expand Across Africa

Opens First Store in Kenya

Internationally acclaimed coffee outlet, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, is expanding into Africa. It has already opened its first outlet in Kenya and is looking for other Master Franchise partners throughout the African continent.

Retail Food Group Chief Executive International, Mr. Mike Gilbert, said, “We want to make Gloria Jean’s Coffees a household name in Africa for coffee and set a new standard for coffee and cafés. Retail Food Group is actively marketing our brands in existing and new markets and see Africa as a key part of our international growth strategy.”

The new outlet opening in Kenya signals strong support for the Gloria Jean’s brand which is Australia’s leading speciality coffee house, with close to 900 outlets throughout the world in 50 markets.

Master Franchise Partners for Gloria Jean’s in Kenya are Jama Mohamed and Abdi Mohammed. Mr. Mohamed said, “We are extremely excited to see our dream become reality, Gloria Jean’s is a great brand and we plan to open 15 coffee houses throughout the next 10 years with the second outlet due to open in 2019.”

The partners own J and J Newman Company which was awarded the Master Franchise Agreement for Gloria Jean’s Coffees in Kenya by global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group (ASX: RFG). Kenya is only the third country in Africa to open a Gloria Jean’s store, however the Company has its sights set on further expansion into Africa.

Retail Food Group is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchisor with a network of more than 2,400 outlets across 9 Brand Systems and over 80 territories.

About Retail Food Group Limited:

RFG is a global food and beverage company headquartered in Australia. The Company is owner of the Donut King, Brumby’s Bakery, Michel’s Patisserie, bb’s Café, Esquires, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, It’s A Grind, The Coffee Guy, Café2U, Pizza Capers and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar Brand Systems, and is a significant wholesale coffee roaster supplying existing Brand Systems and third party accounts under Di Bella Coffee Co. As well, RFG is an emerging leader in foodservice, dairy processing and wholesale bakery pursuits, operating the Hudson Pacific Foodservice, Associated Foodservice, Dairy Country and Bakery Fresh.

