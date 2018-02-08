Retail Properties Of America : Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend On Common Stock

Log in
02/08/2018 | 11:03pm CET

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:  RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it declared the first quarter dividend for its outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend of $0.165625 per common share will be paid on April 10, 2018, to Class A common stockholders of record on March 27, 2018.

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 120 retail operating properties representing 21.6 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael Fitzmaurice
Senior Vice President – Finance
Retail Properties of America, Inc.       
(630) 634-4233

RPAI Logo

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-dividend-on-common-stock-300596196.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
