Retail Properties Of America : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend On Common Stock

07/25/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:  RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it declared the third quarter dividend for its outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend of $0.165625 per common share will be paid on October 10, 2018, to Class A common stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Contact Information
Julie Swinehart
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Retail Properties of America, Inc.       
(630) 634-4225

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-announces-third-quarter-2018-dividend-on-common-stock-300686749.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
