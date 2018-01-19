Retail Properties of America, Inc. : Announces Tax Allocations of 2017 Dividend Distributions

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced tax allocations of 2017 dividend distributions on its shares of Class A Common Stock and 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
For shareholders of RPAI Class A Common Stock and 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of the 2017 cash dividends. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2017 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.
Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2017 distributions.
|
Class A Common Stock (NYSE: RPAI)
|
CUSIP 76131V202
|
|
|
|
2017 Tax Information
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
2017
Taxable
Distribution
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Qualified
Dividends
|
Capital Gain
Distributions
|
Unrecaptured
Sec.1250
Gain
|
2018
Taxable
Distribution
|
12/22/2016
|
1/10/2017
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.158524
|
$ 0.000107
|
$ 0.007101
|
$ 0.007101
|
N/A
|
3/27/2017
|
4/10/2017
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.158524
|
$ 0.000107
|
$ 0.007101
|
$ 0.007101
|
N/A
|
6/26/2017
|
7/10/2017
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.158524
|
$ 0.000107
|
$ 0.007101
|
$ 0.007101
|
N/A
|
9/26/2017
|
10/10/2017
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.158524
|
$ 0.000107
|
$ 0.007101
|
$ 0.007101
|
N/A
|
12/27/2017
|
1/10/2018
|
$ 0.165625
|
$ 0.131898
|
$ 0.126243
|
$ 0.000086
|
$ 0.005655
|
$ 0.005655
|
$ 0.033727
|
Total
|
$ 0.828125
|
$ 0.794398
|
$ 0.760339
|
$ 0.000514
|
$ 0.034059
|
$ 0.034059
|
$ 0.033727
|
Percent of 2017 Total
|
|
100.00%
|
95.71%
|
|
4.29%
|
|
7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: RPAI-PA)
|
CUSIP 76131V608
|
|
|
|
2017 Tax Information
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
2017
Taxable
Distribution
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Qualified
Dividends
|
Capital Gain
Distributions
|
Unrecaptured
Sec.1250
Gain
|
2018
Taxable
Distribution
|
3/20/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
$ 0.437500
|
$ 0.437500
|
$ 0.418744
|
$ 0.000284
|
$ 0.018756
|
$ 0.018756
|
N/A
|
6/19/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
$ 0.437500
|
$ 0.437500
|
$ 0.418744
|
$ 0.000284
|
$ 0.018756
|
$ 0.018756
|
N/A
|
9/21/2017
|
10/2/2017
|
$ 0.437500
|
$ 0.437500
|
$ 0.418744
|
$ 0.000284
|
$ 0.018756
|
$ 0.018756
|
N/A
|
12/20/2017
|
12/20/2017
|
$ 0.384000
|
$ 0.384000
|
$ 0.367538
|
$ 0.000249
|
$ 0.016462
|
$ 0.016462
|
N/A
|
Total
|
$ 1.696500
|
$ 1.696500
|
$ 1.623770
|
$ 0.001101
|
$ 0.072730
|
$ 0.072730
|
$0.000000
|
Percent of 2017 Total
|
|
100.00%
|
95.71%
|
|
4.29%
|
This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.
ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 120 retail operating properties representing 21.6 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael Fitzmaurice
Senior Vice President – Finance
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
(630) 634-4233
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-announces-tax-allocations-of-2017-dividend-distributions-300585038.html
SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.