Retail Properties of America, Inc. : Announces Tax Allocations of 2017 Dividend Distributions

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced tax allocations of 2017 dividend distributions on its shares of Class A Common Stock and 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

For shareholders of RPAI Class A Common Stock and 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of the 2017 cash dividends. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2017 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2017 distributions.

Class A Common Stock (NYSE: RPAI) CUSIP 76131V202





2017 Tax Information

Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share 2017

Taxable

Distribution Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends Capital Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Sec.1250

Gain 2018

Taxable

Distribution 12/22/2016 1/10/2017 $ 0.165625 $ 0.165625 $ 0.158524 $ 0.000107 $ 0.007101 $ 0.007101 N/A 3/27/2017 4/10/2017 $ 0.165625 $ 0.165625 $ 0.158524 $ 0.000107 $ 0.007101 $ 0.007101 N/A 6/26/2017 7/10/2017 $ 0.165625 $ 0.165625 $ 0.158524 $ 0.000107 $ 0.007101 $ 0.007101 N/A 9/26/2017 10/10/2017 $ 0.165625 $ 0.165625 $ 0.158524 $ 0.000107 $ 0.007101 $ 0.007101 N/A 12/27/2017 1/10/2018 $ 0.165625 $ 0.131898 $ 0.126243 $ 0.000086 $ 0.005655 $ 0.005655 $ 0.033727 Total $ 0.828125 $ 0.794398 $ 0.760339 $ 0.000514 $ 0.034059 $ 0.034059 $ 0.033727 Percent of 2017 Total

100.00% 95.71%

4.29%





7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: RPAI-PA) CUSIP 76131V608





2017 Tax Information

Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share 2017

Taxable

Distribution Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends Capital Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Sec.1250

Gain 2018

Taxable

Distribution 3/20/2017 3/31/2017 $ 0.437500 $ 0.437500 $ 0.418744 $ 0.000284 $ 0.018756 $ 0.018756 N/A 6/19/2017 6/30/2017 $ 0.437500 $ 0.437500 $ 0.418744 $ 0.000284 $ 0.018756 $ 0.018756 N/A 9/21/2017 10/2/2017 $ 0.437500 $ 0.437500 $ 0.418744 $ 0.000284 $ 0.018756 $ 0.018756 N/A 12/20/2017 12/20/2017 $ 0.384000 $ 0.384000 $ 0.367538 $ 0.000249 $ 0.016462 $ 0.016462 N/A Total $ 1.696500 $ 1.696500 $ 1.623770 $ 0.001101 $ 0.072730 $ 0.072730 $0.000000 Percent of 2017 Total

100.00% 95.71%

4.29%





This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 120 retail operating properties representing 21.6 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Michael Fitzmaurice

Senior Vice President – Finance

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

(630) 634-4233

