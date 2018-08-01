RETL VALU : RVI Announces Sale of East Lloyd Commons

On August 1, 2018, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of
East Lloyd Commons (Evansville, IN) for $23.0 million. Net proceeds were
used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.
Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 33 properties
located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.
About RVI
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker
symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the
continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more
subsidiaries of DDR Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business
through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about
RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.
