RETL VALU (RVI)

RETL VALU (RVI)
08/01 10:00:01 pm
33.9 USD   +2.60%
RETL VALU : RVI Announces Sale of East Lloyd Commons

0
08/01/2018 | 11:05pm CEST

On August 1, 2018, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of East Lloyd Commons (Evansville, IN) for $23.0 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 33 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
