August 7th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against REV Group, Inc. (REVG)

National securities litigation law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August
7, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action
filed on behalf of investors that purchased REV Group, Inc. (“REV” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: REVG)
securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration
statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial
public offering on or about January 27, 2017; or (2) between January
27, 2017 and June 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period and/or in the Company’s offering documents, Defendants made
materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to
disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose:
(1) that the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the
commodities and services it bought; (2) that the Company was
experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production;
(3) that the Company’s margins were being negatively impacted by a lower
sales of high margin products, including custom fire apparatus, large
commercial buses, and Class A RVs; (4) that the Company did not have
“strong visibility into future net sales” to “effectively plan” and
manage its backlog of vehicles; (5) that the Company’s manufacturing
operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy
customer demand; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’
statements about REV’s business, operations, and prospects, were
materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
