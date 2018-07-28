Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rev Group Inc    REVG

REV GROUP INC (REVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

August 7th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against REV Group, Inc. (REVG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 03:16am CEST

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August 7, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased REV Group, Inc. (“REV” or the “Company”) (NYSE: REVG) securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about January 27, 2017; or (2) between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors suffering losses on their REV investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period and/or in the Company’s offering documents, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; (2) that the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; (3) that the Company’s margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products, including custom fire apparatus, large commercial buses, and Class A RVs; (4) that the Company did not have “strong visibility into future net sales” to “effectively plan” and manage its backlog of vehicles; (5) that the Company’s manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about REV’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares REV during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 7, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REV GROUP INC
03:16aAUGUST 7TH DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the..
BU
07/26REV GROUP INC : SHAREHOLDER ALDERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders wit..
AC
07/26REV : Collins Bus Awarded $26 Million Paratransit Bus Contract from New York Cit..
BU
07/26REV GROUP INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fil..
AC
07/24LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
07/23REV GROUP INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agai..
AC
07/23REV GROUP INC : SHAREHOLDER ALDERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with..
AC
07/18REV GROUP INC : SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing o..
AC
07/17REV GROUP INC : Lawsuit for Investors in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) ..
AC
07/16ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : REV Group, Inc. (REVG) IPO Documents Allegedly Contained Un..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27REV Group goes ex-dividend on Monday 
07/11Weekly Insider Trading, July 10 
07/02REV Coach named full-service partner for Daimler Buses? Setra brand 
06/29REV group introduces 2019 Discovery LXE from Fleetwood RV 
06/27REV Group announces partnership with Outdoorsy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 508 M
EBIT 2018 126 M
Net income 2018 84,1 M
Debt 2018 270 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 1 019 M
Chart REV GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Rev Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy W. Sullivan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Walsh Chief Operating Officer
Dean J. Nolden CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Paul Joseph Bamatter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP INC-48.91%1 019
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.14%216 773
VOLKSWAGEN-8.86%84 082
DAIMLER-15.95%72 114
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.96%60 524
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.27%54 482
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.