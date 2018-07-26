Log in
REV GROUP INC (REVG)
  Report  
Rev Group Inc : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against REV Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/26/2018 | 01:01am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against REV Group, Inc. ("REV Group" or ''the Company'') (NYSE: REVG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504806/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to REV Group's initial public offering on January 27, 2017 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 7, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at[email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market surrounding the IPO period. REV Group was unable to manage its backlog of vehicles despite claiming "strong visibility into future net sales." The Company was also not able to operate its facilities efficiently and in a manner that would satisfy customer demand. As a result, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about REV Group, investors were damaged.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
[email protected]

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 508 M
EBIT 2018 126 M
Net income 2018 84,1 M
Debt 2018 270 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 12,61
P/E ratio 2019 9,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 1 044 M
Chart REV GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Rev Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy W. Sullivan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Walsh Chief Operating Officer
Dean J. Nolden CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Paul Joseph Bamatter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP INC-51.37%1 044
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.32%216 168
VOLKSWAGEN-9.88%84 719
DAIMLER-16.43%72 193
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.10%60 696
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-3.68%55 341