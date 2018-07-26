Rev Group Inc : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against REV Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against REV Group, Inc. ("REV Group" or ''the Company'') (NYSE: REVG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504806/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to REV Group's initial public offering on January 27, 2017 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 7, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at[email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market surrounding the IPO period. REV Group was unable to manage its backlog of vehicles despite claiming "strong visibility into future net sales." The Company was also not able to operate its facilities efficiently and in a manner that would satisfy customer demand. As a result, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about REV Group, investors were damaged.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

[email protected]

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm