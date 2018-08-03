Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rev Group Inc    REVG

REV GROUP INC (REVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rev : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 7th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against REV Group, Inc. (REVG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:57am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 7, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased REV Group, Inc. (“REV” or the “Company”) (NYSE: REVG) securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about January 27, 2017; or (2) between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their REV investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period and/or in the Company’s offering documents, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; (2) that the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; (3) that the Company’s margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products, including custom fire apparatus, large commercial buses, and Class A RVs; (4) that the Company did not have “strong visibility into future net sales” to “effectively plan” and manage its backlog of vehicles; (5) that the Company’s manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about REV’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of REV during the IPO or the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 7, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REV GROUP INC
02:57aREV : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 7th Deadlin..
BU
08/02REV GROUP INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agai..
AC
08/02REV GROUP INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
08/01REV GROUP INC : SHAREHOLDER ALDERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders wit..
AC
08/01REV GROUP INC : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a..
AC
07/31REVG LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
PR
07/30REV GROUP INC : NOTICE: Pawar Reminds of Important August 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff..
AC
07/30REV GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
07/28REV : Collins Bus Awarded $26M Paratransit Bus Contract from New York City Trans..
AQ
07/28REV : Collins Bus Awarded $26 Million Paratransit Bus Contract from New York Cit..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27REV Group goes ex-dividend on Monday 
07/11Weekly Insider Trading, July 10 
07/02REV Coach named full-service partner for Daimler Buses? Setra brand 
06/29REV group introduces 2019 Discovery LXE from Fleetwood RV 
06/27REV Group announces partnership with Outdoorsy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 508 M
EBIT 2018 126 M
Net income 2018 84,1 M
Debt 2018 270 M
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 13,71
P/E ratio 2019 10,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 1 105 M
Chart REV GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Rev Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy W. Sullivan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Walsh Chief Operating Officer
Dean J. Nolden CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Paul Joseph Bamatter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP INC-46.97%1 105
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-0.25%216 321
VOLKSWAGEN-11.93%87 472
DAIMLER-17.74%73 714
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.14%62 572
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%56 060
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.