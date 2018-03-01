REVA to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Call

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REVA Medical, Inc. (ASX:RVA) (“REVA” or the “Company”) has scheduled a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and provide a business update.



The call is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. US PST on Wednesday, March 7, 2017 (which is 8:30 a.m. AEST on Thursday, 8 March 2017) and may be accessed within the United States and Canada by dialing 1-877-312-5413 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers in Australia may access the call toll-free by dialing 1800 005 989. The conference ID is 1986218 for all locations.

If you reside outside of the United States, Canada, or Australia, or if you prefer to access the call through our website, please visit “Events & Presentations” under the “Investors” section of our website at www.revamedical.com, and click on the “listen to webcast” link. A live webcast and transcript of the call will also be available on our website.

About REVA Medical

REVA Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. The Company’s lead products are the Fantom and Fantom Encore bioresorbable vascular scaffolds for the treatment of coronary artery disease. REVA is located in San Diego, California, USA and employs over 50 people in the U.S. and Europe.

Fantom and Fantom Encore are trademarks of REVA Medical, Inc.

