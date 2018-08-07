Revlon : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Results and Host a Conference Call on August 9, 2018

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that on Thursday, August 9,
2018, the Company intends to release its results for the second quarter
ended June 30, 2018 and host a conference call at 8:30 AM NYC time.
Revlon’s earnings call can be accessed from the U.S. and Canada by
dialing 1-857-600-3024, using the passcode “Revlon.” Callers from
outside the U.S. and Canada may access the call by dialing
1-866-236-8857, using the passcode “Revlon.” Alternatively, the call can
be monitored via webcast by going to “Webcasts and Presentations” on
Revlon’s Investor Relations website at www.revloninc.com.
