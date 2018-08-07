Log in
REVLON INC
Revlon : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Results and Host a Conference Call on August 9, 2018

08/07/2018

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that on Thursday, August 9, 2018, the Company intends to release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 and host a conference call at 8:30 AM NYC time.

Revlon’s earnings call can be accessed from the U.S. and Canada by dialing 1-857-600-3024, using the passcode “Revlon.” Callers from outside the U.S. and Canada may access the call by dialing 1-866-236-8857, using the passcode “Revlon.” Alternatively, the call can be monitored via webcast by going to “Webcasts and Presentations” on Revlon’s Investor Relations website at www.revloninc.com.

About Revlon, Inc.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, American Crew, Almay, Cutex, Mitchum, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Juicy Couture, Curve, Shawn Mendes, AllSaints and John Varvatos.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 636 M
EBIT 2018 21,6 M
Net income 2018 -112 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 832 M
