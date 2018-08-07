Log in
REWARD MINERALS LTD.
Reward Minerals : REVISED PROSPECTUS TIMETABLE

08/07/2018

REVISED PROSPECTUS TIMETABLE

7 AUGUST 2018

ASX CODE: RWD

DIRECTORS & MANAGEMENT

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX: RWD) (Company) advises that the Closing Date of the Offers pursuant to the Prospectus dated 16 July 2018 has been extended for one week until 15 August 2018. The revised indicative timetable is as follows:

Colin McCavana

Non-Executive Chairman

Rod Della Vedova Non-Executive Director

Michael Ruane Executive Director

Greg Cochran

Chief Executive Officer

Closing Date

15 August 2018

Securities quoted on a deferred settlement basis

16 August 2018

ASX notified of undersubscriptions

20 August 2018

Issue date and end of deferred settlement trading

22 August 2018

New Shares commence trading on ASX

23 August 2018

Daniel Tenardi Projects Director

Bianca Taveira Company Secretary

Reward's CEO, Greg Cochran said "The support of our shareholders to date has been encouraging, however some have expressed concerns of potentially not meeting the closing date deadline thus prompting the extension".

HEAD OFFICE

Reward Minerals Ltd 159 Stirling Highway Nedlands WA 6009

Bianca Taveira Company Secretary

PO Box 1104 Nedlands WA 6909

T: 08 9386 4699

F: 08 9386 9473

E:[email protected]

About Reward

Reward Minerals Ltd is an advanced-stage sulphate of potash (SOP) exploration and development company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Reward's flagship project is its 100% owned LD SOP Project, located 340 km east of Newman in the Little Sandy Desert of north-western Western Australia.

The LD Project consists of a tenement package that covers over 3,000 km2 which hosts a fully compliant Indicated and Inferred extractable Mineral Resource of 153 Mt of SOP grading approximately 11.3 kg/m3 of SOP brine in sediments from surface to a depth of approximately 90 m*. The Project has a registered Indigenous Land Use Agreement with the Martu people, the traditional owners of the land, as well as a granted Mining Lease and associated Miscellaneous Licence. A Pre-Feasibility Study for the LD Project was completed at the end April 2018 and the Project's Environmental Impact Assessment is well advanced with both State and Federal environmental regulators.

(*As per ASX Release dated February 2017 titled "Lake Disappointment (LD) Project Confirmed as a Globally Significant Tier 1 Sulphate of Potash Deposit".)

www.rewardminerals.com

Disclaimer

Reward Minerals Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 01:40:02 UTC
