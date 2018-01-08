Log in
REXEL (RXL)
REXEL : Semi-annual update on the liquidity agreement
01/05REXEL : Towards the breakout of a major resistance level
2017 REXEL : Divests its operations in south east asia
REXEL :Semi-annual update on the liquidity agreement

01/08/2018 | 06:01pm CET

January 08, 2018

Semi-annual update - Liquidity agreement between REXEL and NATIXIS

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between REXEL and NATIXIS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 29, 2017:

- 408,765 REXEL shares

- €10,480,802.98       

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the liquidity agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 405,000 REXEL shares

- €10,424,197.58




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: REXEL via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 13 334 M
EBIT 2017 518 M
Net income 2017 226 M
Debt 2017 2 094 M
Yield 2017 2,71%
P/E ratio 2017 19,76
P/E ratio 2018 16,00
EV / Sales 2017 0,51x
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
Capitalization 4 671 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Berard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Laurent Delabarre Group Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Wilhelm Fröhlich Independent Director
Thomas G. Farrell Independent Director
