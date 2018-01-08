REXEL :Semi-annual update on the liquidity agreement

January 08, 2018

Semi-annual update - Liquidity agreement between REXEL and NATIXIS

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between REXEL and NATIXIS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 29, 2017:

- 408,765 REXEL shares

- €10,480,802.98

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the liquidity agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 405,000 REXEL shares

- €10,424,197.58





