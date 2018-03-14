Log in
RHEINMETALL (RHM)
Rheinmetall AG: Australian government selects Rheinmetall as preferred supplier for Land 400 project

03/14/2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rheinmetall AG: Australian government selects Rheinmetall as preferred supplier for Land 400 project

14-March-2018 / 07:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Australian Ministry of Defence informed Rheinmetall that the Land 400 Phase 2 Government consideration has been finalized. The National Security Committee has recommended to enter into exclusive final contract negotiations with Rheinmetall AG about the purchase of the Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle Boxer.

The estimated project volume would amount around to AUD 3,15 bn (EUR 2 bn) and more than 200 vehicles. Delivery is expected to start in 2019 and last until 2026.

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board

IR contact:
Franz-Bernd Reich: +49 (0) 211 473 4718, [email protected]
Dirk Winkels: +49 (0) 211 473 4718, [email protected]

14-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4718
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4157
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

663371  14-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
