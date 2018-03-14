DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rheinmetall AG: Australian government selects Rheinmetall as preferred supplier for Land 400 project



14-March-2018 / 07:27 CET/CEST

The Australian Ministry of Defence informed Rheinmetall that the Land 400 Phase 2 Government consideration has been finalized. The National Security Committee has recommended to enter into exclusive final contract negotiations with Rheinmetall AG about the purchase of the Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle Boxer. The estimated project volume would amount around to AUD 3,15 bn (EUR 2 bn) and more than 200 vehicles. Delivery is expected to start in 2019 and last until 2026. Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

