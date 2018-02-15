Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL (RHM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rheinmetall AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:50am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.02.2018 / 11:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Mielke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Share allocation as part of remuneration under the 'Long Term Incentive' program for senior employees

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
71.43 EUR 20857.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
71.4300 EUR 20857.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40629  15.02.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RHEINMETALL
11:50aRHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/14RHEINMETALL : Latvia purchases Rafael's Spike missile systems
AQ
02/14RHEINMETALL : books new multi-million-dollar contracts from United States milita..
PU
02/12RHEINMETALL : Vic in bid for $5 billion defence project
AQ
02/10RHEINMETALL : and Sikorsky to offer CH-53K for German Air Forces STH programme
AQ
02/10RHEINMETALL : Sikorsky Sign Strategic Teaming Agreement to Offer CH-53K For Germ..
AQ
02/08RHEINMETALL : LAND 400 vehicle showcased in Queensland
AQ
02/06RHEINMETALL : Sikorsky Sign Strategic Teaming Agreement to Offer CH-53K for Germ..
AQ
02/06RHEINMETALL : Sikorsky and Rheinmetall Team Up for German Helicopter Competition
DJ
02/06RHEINMETALL : and Sikorsky sign a strategic teaming agreement
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/06Lockheed teams up for German helicopter bid 
02/05Lockheed, Rheinmetall join forces to bid for German helicopter order 
2017Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF) Presents At Berenberg Conference - Slideshow 
2017Rheinmetall AG ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017RHEINMETALL : Business Separation Can Unlock Significant Value 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 5 942 M
EBIT 2017 381 M
Net income 2017 221 M
Debt 2017 413 M
Yield 2017 1,55%
P/E ratio 2017 20,87
P/E ratio 2018 16,08
EV / Sales 2017 0,85x
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
Capitalization 4 635 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | RHM | DE0007030009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 114 €
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Detlef Moog Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL0.52%5 778
CUMMINS-6.23%27 489
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-7.82%3 861
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-7.28%3 645
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 374
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.19.50%2 522
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.