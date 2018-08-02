Log in
RHEINMETALL (RHM)
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08/02/2018 | 11:25am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.08.2018 / 11:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 08, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: November 08, 2018 German: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html


02.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710419  02.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710419&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 403 M
EBIT 2018 449 M
Net income 2018 268 M
Debt 2018 211 M
Yield 2018 1,94%
P/E ratio 2018 16,43
P/E ratio 2019 14,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 4 500 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 119 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
