Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.08.2018

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 08, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: November 08, 2018 German: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html

