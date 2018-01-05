RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/05/2018 | 11:20am CET
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Threshold exceeded at the level of a subsidiary through restructuring
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
Mr Dr. Bernard große Broermann, Date of birth: 20 Nov 1943
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Dec 2017
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
25.10 %
n/a %
25.10 %
66,962,470
Previous notification
25.10 %
n/a %
25.10 %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007042301
360
16,807,220
0.0005 %
25.10 %
Total
16,807,580
25.10 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)