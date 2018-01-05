Log in
RHOEN KLINIKUM AG (RHK)
Report
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/05/2018 | 11:20am CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.01.2018 / 11:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Threshold exceeded at the level of a subsidiary through restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Dr. Bernard große Broermann,
Date of birth: 20 Nov 1943

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Dec 2017

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 25.10 % n/a % 25.10 % 66,962,470
Previous notification 25.10 % n/a % 25.10 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007042301 360 16,807,220 0.0005 % 25.10 %
Total 16,807,580 25.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Dr. Bernard große Broermann % % %
Asklepios Kliniken Management GmbH % % %
Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA (vormals Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH) 25.10 % n/a % 25.10 %
 
Dr. Bernard große Broermann % % %
Broermann Holding GmbH (vormals firmierend als Asklepios Kliniken GmbH) % % %
Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA (vormals Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH) 25.10 % n/a % 25.10 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Asklepios Kliniken Management GmbH holds an interest in Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA as the general partner, while Broermann Holding GmbH is the limited partner. 


05.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

643223  05.01.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=643223&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 211 M
EBIT 2017 44,7 M
Net income 2017 31,9 M
Finance 2017 188 M
Yield 2017 1,16%
P/E ratio 2017 59,04
P/E ratio 2018 39,71
EV / Sales 2017 1,49x
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
Capitalization 1 990 M
Chart RHOEN KLINIKUM AG
Duration : Period :
Rhoen Klinikum AG Technical Analysis Chart | RHK | DE0007042301 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RHOEN KLINIKUM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,6 €
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Holzinger Chairman-Management Board
Eugen Münch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Mündel Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Ehninger Member-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Mohn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHOEN KLINIKUM AG-0.74%2 401
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-0.25%32 451
HCA HEALTHCARE INC1.90%32 335
LABORATORY CORP. OF AMERICA HOLDINGS1.75%16 701
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC0.42%13 528
DAVITA INC0.91%13 297
