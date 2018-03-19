RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
19.03.2018 / 09:29
RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: http://ir.rib-software.com/de/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/index.html
English: http://ir.rib-software.com/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/index.html
