Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 09:30am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2018 / 09:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 German: http://ir.rib-software.com/de/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/index.html English: http://ir.rib-software.com/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/index.html


19.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665427  19.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
09:30aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
03/16RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) announces the EBITDA-Guidance for FY 2018 of EUR 33 million ..
EQ
03/13RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 03 / 2018) with Riedel Bau AG
EQ
02/26RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) acquires 51% of the shares in DATENGUT GmbH, one of the lead..
EQ
02/26RIB SOFTWARE : Joint Venture Partner Flex waives its redemption right for YTWO F..
EQ
02/23RIB SOFTWARE : has agreed with Microsoft on a strategic alliance to build the wo..
EQ
02/20RIB SOFTWARE : Exactal Group Limited, a 100% subsidiary of RIB Software SE (RIB)..
EQ
02/15RIB GROUP ANNOUNCES ITS PRELIMINARY : Double-digit growth in revenues and incre..
EQ
02/07RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2018) for the delivery o..
EQ
02/06RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 109 M
EBIT 2017 30,0 M
Net income 2017 16,9 M
Finance 2017 141 M
Yield 2017 0,52%
P/E ratio 2017 95,08
P/E ratio 2018 98,69
EV / Sales 2017 13,9x
EV / Sales 2018 12,2x
Capitalization 1 658 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | RIB | DE000A0Z2XN6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,7 €
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Schmidt Member-Supervisory Board & CTO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE42.63%1 993
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.46%147 028
ACCENTURE5.10%103 394
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.74%83 242
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-0.61%51 632
VMWARE, INC.-0.68%50 598
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.