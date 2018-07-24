Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 10:00am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.07.2018 / 09:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2018 German: http://group.rib-software.com/de/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/ English: http://group.rib-software.com/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/


24.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

707289  24.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
10:00aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
07/19RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2018)
EQ
07/16RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/12RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2018) with Bouwen Houton..
EQ
06/28RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 11 / 2018) for the delivery o..
EQ
06/28RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2018) with Steiner AG, S..
EQ
06/18PHASE-II-CONTRACT (NO. 09 / 2018) FO : Mandatory implementation of the iTWO eTen..
EQ
06/07RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
06/04RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 123 M
EBIT 2018 28,2 M
Net income 2018 16,5 M
Finance 2018 246 M
Yield 2018 1,02%
P/E ratio 2018 59,96
P/E ratio 2019 43,47
EV / Sales 2018 5,79x
EV / Sales 2019 4,87x
Capitalization 959 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,1 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE-23.61%1 121
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.03%136 998
ACCENTURE8.41%112 487
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.01%110 330
VMWARE, INC.20.44%61 843
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.50%60 378
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.