RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
07/24/2018
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
24.07.2018 / 09:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2018
German: http://group.rib-software.com/de/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/
English: http://group.rib-software.com/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/
