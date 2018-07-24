DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



24.07.2018 / 09:57

RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2018 German: http://group.rib-software.com/de/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/ English: http://group.rib-software.com/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/2018/

