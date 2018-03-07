Ribbon Communications : to Showcase Comprehensive Portfolio of Secure Unified Communications Solutions at Enterprise Connect

WESTFORD, Mass. and ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, will leverage its Platinum Sponsorship of Enterprise Connect to introduce enterprises to its new corporate brand and innovative products for cloud and premises-based Unified Communications (UC) capabilities. Ribbon solutions help enterprises secure, modernize and transform their communications networks and applications for highly productive customer and employee engagements.

Ribbon recently introduced, Ribbon Protect, an entirely new way for enterprises to secure their UC environments as part of an overall "zero trust" security paradigm. Ribbon Protect augments communications security and policy provided by separate boxes and islands with a proactive, comprehensive security umbrella backed by big data analytics and advanced threat detection. It extends the power of investments in Session Border Controllers (SBCs), firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) and other security assets, creating a solution that detects threats, reacts and then initiates policy changes in multiple elements of the network before the threat can find a weak point to exploit.

"Ribbon is a new brand that represents the combined intellectual property, depth and reach of Sonus Networks and GENBAND", said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Business Development for Ribbon Communications. "In addition to powering some of the largest enterprise institutions' communications infrastructure, our carrier-grade technology is securing and simplifying migrations to Microsoft Skype and Teams, providing advanced cloud UC capabilities to large municipalities as well as delivering Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC)-certified products to mission critical government agencies."

Joggerst added, "Our Kandy UCaaS and CPaaS solutions lead the industry in enabling enterprises to differentiate themselves from the competition by rapidly embedding real-time communications capabilities into any business process or application. We are excited to showcase these solutions and others and to have a venue like Enterprise Connect to enable Ribbon thought leaders to share their insights on some of the latest trends in enterprise communications."

Enterprise Connect will be held in Orlando, Florida March 12 -15. Attendees are invited to visit Ribbon at booth #518 to get a firsthand look at the company's comprehensive enterprise portfolio.

Featured demonstrations and solutions include:

Ribbon's Security and Network Operations portfolio , which includes industry-leading core and edge Session Border Controllers (SBC) and analytics technology.

, which includes industry-leading core and edge (SBC) and analytics technology. Ribbon's JITC-certified solutions, which are powering and securing communications for some of the US's most critical governmental agencies.

The Kandy Communications Platform offers service providers, software vendors, systems integrators and enterprises the ability to quickly deploy embedded communications via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) using Ribbon's patented Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and innovative, ready-to-deploy Kandy Wrapper applications. Kandy delivers Business Solutions for enterprises with a hybrid, private or public cloud offering.

offers service providers, software vendors, systems integrators and enterprises the ability to quickly deploy embedded communications via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) using Ribbon's patented Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and innovative, ready-to-deploy applications. Kandy delivers for enterprises with a hybrid, private or public cloud offering. Ribbon will highlight its solutions for protecting legacy Nortel PBX investments and reducing the costs and complexities of evolution to UC.

investments and reducing the costs and complexities of evolution to UC. The company's Cloud Contact Center solutions are designed for enhancing communications in key industry verticals including healthcare, education, finance and government.

Several Ribbon executives and subject matter experts will speak on a variety of topics that are impacting enterprise communications.

Monday, March 12th

Tuesday, March 13th

8 am - Walter Kenrich , Director of Solutions Marketing, Trends in Session Border Controllers: Virtualization & Security

Wednesday, March 14th

10:45 am – (GENERAL SESSION) Patrick Joggerst , CMO & EVP of Business Development, Has the Software-Communications Revolution Finally Arrived?

– , CMO & EVP of Business Development, 4:00 pm – Jeff Singman , VP of Product, Building Your UC Developer Community

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon, a Platinum Sponsor, will be showcasing its industry-leading security, cloud communications, Microsoft Skype and Teams migration, legacy PBX migration, UC and industry vertical solutions at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Fl. March 12 -15 .

. Ribbon solutions help enterprise of all sizes secure, modernize, embed and migrate their unified communications environments to the cloud for more productive customer and employee engagements.

Ribbon Protect, an entirely new communications security and analytics platform and security applications, will be showcased.

The company's JITC-certified solutions for secure government communications will also be highlighted.

Kandy, Ribbon's award-winning cloud communications platform for both CPaaS and UCaaS will be on display.

Several Ribbon thought leaders and will be delivering presentations and participating in general sessions and panel discussions.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With 64 locations in 27 countries around the globe, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

Sara Leggat

+1 (978) 614-8841

[email protected]

US Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

[email protected]

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

[email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-to-showcase-comprehensive-portfolio-of-secure-unified-communications-solutions-at-enterprise-connect-300609410.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.