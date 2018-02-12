USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Feb 12

LR_GR410 Little Rock, AR Mon Feb 12, 2018 USDA Market News Service National Weekly Rice Summary (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) Domestic Trend In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady. In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady; Rice hulls market not established. Mills are having to pay for disposal of rice hulls. CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 12th, Mar 18 closed .065 higher at 12.39; May 18 closed .05 higher at 12.63; Jly 18 closed .09 higher at 12.855. US dollar index on Monday settled at 90.13. Arkansas Texas Louisiana California MILLED RICE Long white 25.50 24.50-25.50 25.00 ----- Long brown 26.50-27.50 27.50 NA ----- Medium white 27.00-31.50 ----- 28.00 39.00-42.00 Medium brown NA ----- NA 39.00-42.00 Short white ----- ----- ----- NA Parboiled 26.50-27.50 29.50 ----- ----- Second heads 16.50-18.00 13.50-15.00 12.00 16.00-19.00 Brewers 15.00-15.50 12.25-13.00 9.50 13.00-15.00 Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and brewers are bulk.) Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). Rice fat bran 100.00-110.00 100.00-150.00 120.00-140.00 135.00-145.00 Rice millfeed 40.00 45.00 40.00 ----- Rice hulls 5.00-8.00 5.00 5.00 0.00 *NA = not available Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 [email protected] www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews