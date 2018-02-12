Log in
USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Feb 12

02/12/2018 | 11:25pm CET
LR_GR410 
Little Rock, AR    Mon Feb 12, 2018    USDA Market News Service 
 
                       National Weekly Rice Summary 
                 (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) 
 
                             Domestic Trend 
 
   In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Parboiled 
prices steady.  Second heads and Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran, 
Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady. 
   In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Second heads and 
Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady; Rice hulls market 
not established.  Mills are having to pay for disposal of rice hulls. 
   CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 12th, Mar 18 closed .065 higher at 
12.39; May 18 closed .05 higher at 12.63; Jly 18 closed .09 higher at 12.855. 
US dollar index on Monday settled at 90.13. 
 
                    Arkansas          Texas         Louisiana      California 
MILLED RICE 
Long white            25.50        24.50-25.50        25.00           ----- 
Long brown         26.50-27.50        27.50            NA             ----- 
Medium white       27.00-31.50        -----           28.00        39.00-42.00 
Medium brown           NA             -----            NA          39.00-42.00 
Short white           -----           -----           -----            NA 
Parboiled          26.50-27.50        29.50           -----           ----- 
Second heads       16.50-18.00     13.50-15.00        12.00        16.00-19.00 
Brewers            15.00-15.50     12.25-13.00         9.50        13.00-15.00 
 
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per 
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except 
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and 
brewers are bulk.) 
 
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). 
 
Rice fat bran     100.00-110.00   100.00-150.00   120.00-140.00   135.00-145.00 
Rice millfeed         40.00           45.00           40.00           ----- 
Rice hulls          5.00-8.00          5.00            5.00            0.00 
 
*NA = not available 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR 
         James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 [email protected] 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

