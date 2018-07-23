USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 23

LR_GR410 Little Rock, AR Mon Jul 23, 2018 USDA Market News Service National Weekly Rice Summary (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) Domestic Trend In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices remain steady. Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran; Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady. Rough rice supplies currently limited as mills anticipate new crop harvest. In California, medium grain milled rice prices remain steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran steady. Rice hulls market not established as mills continue to pay for disposal of rice hulls. CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 23rd, Sep 18 closed .06 higher at 11.99; Nov 18 closed .07 higher at 11.855. US dollar index on Monday settled at 94.65. Arkansas Texas Louisiana California MILLED RICE Long white 25.50-26.00 26.75 28.00 ----- Long brown 26.75-27.50 28.75 NA ----- Medium white 29.00-31.50 ----- 30.00 39.00-42.00 Medium brown NA ----- NA 39.00-42.00 Short white ----- ----- ----- NA Parboiled 26.50-28.00 32.50 ----- ----- Second heads 16.50-19.00 13.50-15.00 12.00 16.00-19.00 Brewers 14.00-15.50 12.25-13.00 10.50 13.00-15.00 Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and brewers are bulk.) Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). Rice fat bran 100.00-110.00 100.00-110.00 100.00-140.00 150.00-160.00 Rice millfeed 40.00 45.00 NA ----- Rice hulls 5.00-10.00 5.00 NA 0.00 *NA = not available Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 [email protected] www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews