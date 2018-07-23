Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:34pm CEST
LR_GR410 
Little Rock, AR    Mon Jul 23, 2018    USDA Market News Service 
 
                       National Weekly Rice Summary 
                 (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) 
 
                             Domestic Trend 
 
   In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices remain steady. 
Parboiled prices steady.  Second heads and Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: 
Rice Bran; Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.  Rough rice supplies currently 
limited as mills anticipate new crop harvest. 
   In California, medium grain milled rice prices remain steady.  Second heads 
and Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran steady.  Rice hulls market not 
established as mills continue to pay for disposal of rice hulls. 
   CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 23rd, Sep 18 closed .06 higher at 
11.99; Nov 18 closed .07 higher at 11.855.  US dollar index on Monday settled 
at 94.65. 
 
                    Arkansas          Texas         Louisiana      California 
MILLED RICE 
Long white         25.50-26.00        26.75           28.00           ----- 
Long brown         26.75-27.50        28.75            NA             ----- 
Medium white       29.00-31.50        -----           30.00        39.00-42.00 
Medium brown           NA             -----            NA          39.00-42.00 
Short white           -----           -----           -----            NA 
Parboiled          26.50-28.00        32.50           -----           ----- 
Second heads       16.50-19.00     13.50-15.00        12.00        16.00-19.00 
Brewers            14.00-15.50     12.25-13.00        10.50        13.00-15.00 
 
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per 
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except 
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and 
brewers are bulk.) 
 
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). 
 
Rice fat bran     100.00-110.00   100.00-110.00   100.00-140.00   150.00-160.00 
Rice millfeed         40.00           45.00             NA            ----- 
Rice hulls          5.00-10.00         5.00             NA             0.00 
 
*NA = not available 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR 
         James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 [email protected] 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.59% 12 End-of-day quote.1.58%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 94.6 End-of-day quote.2.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
07/23USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 23
DJ
07/16USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 16
DJ
07/09USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 9
DJ
07/02USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 2
DJ
06/25USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 25
DJ
06/18USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 18
DJ
06/13CARDINAL HEALTH : Clayton Dubilier & Rice to Buy 55% Stake in Cardinal Health's ..
DJ
06/11USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 11
DJ
06/06Oil vs wild rice - Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
06/04USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 4
DJ
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.