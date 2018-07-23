Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RICOH : THETA Plug-in Store Goes Live

07/23/2018 | 04:08am CEST

TOKYO, July 23, 2018 - Ricoh today announced the RICOH THETA Plug-in Store has gone live. The new, online marketplace makes available downloadable software plug-ins that provide new functionality for the RICOH THETA V fully spherical camera, such as wireless live streaming, remote camera control, automatic image uploads and much more. Starting today, plug-ins created by Ricoh and such organizations as Sony, NTT DOCOMO and HoloBuilder can be downloaded from the site.

The plug-ins are being created by members of the RICOH THETA Plug-in Partner Program, which allows third-party developers to create their own Android™-based software plug-ins for the RICOH THETA V, a camera capable of capturing fully-spherical 4K-equivalent video and high-resolution still images. Based on the open-architecture Android operating system, the RICOH THETA V is unique among 360-degree imaging cameras in that its functionality can be further expanded by installing plug-ins.

'The new THETA Plug-in Store helps us serve our customers with technology solutions that directly impact their bottom line,' said Mostafa Akbari, CEO of HoloBuilder, which joined the Plug-in Partner Program to build innovative, secure and user-friendly applications for the construction industry. 'We are thrilled that Ricoh is providing this flexible, customizable system for developers to get 360-degree technology solutions out quickly and proud to announce our first RICOH THETA Plug-in: HoloBuilder 360 SiteStream. This is the world's first 360-degree livestreaming application that helps general contractors and owners monitor construction site progress from a first-person perspective, in real time.'

Ricoh kicked-off the RICOH THETA Plug-in Partner Program last month, with a website that provides easy access to tools and online support. Since then, many developers have joined the program, and five third-party plug-ins are currently available from the store. Three new plug-ins developed by Ricoh are also available.

Ricoh intends to continue to add capabilities to the development environment to meet the needs of consumers and businesses.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:07:05 UTC
