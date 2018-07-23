RICOH : THETA Plug-in Store Goes Live

TOKYO, July 23, 2018 - Ricoh today announced the RICOH THETA Plug-in Store has gone live. The new, online marketplace makes available downloadable software plug-ins that provide new functionality for the RICOH THETA V fully spherical camera, such as wireless live streaming, remote camera control, automatic image uploads and much more. Starting today, plug-ins created by Ricoh and such organizations as Sony, NTT DOCOMO and HoloBuilder can be downloaded from the site.
The plug-ins are being created by members of the RICOH THETA Plug-in Partner Program, which allows third-party developers to create their own Android™-based software plug-ins for the RICOH THETA V, a camera capable of capturing fully-spherical 4K-equivalent video and high-resolution still images. Based on the open-architecture Android operating system, the RICOH THETA V is unique among 360-degree imaging cameras in that its functionality can be further expanded by installing plug-ins.
'The new THETA Plug-in Store helps us serve our customers with technology solutions that directly impact their bottom line,' said Mostafa Akbari, CEO of HoloBuilder, which joined the Plug-in Partner Program to build innovative, secure and user-friendly applications for the construction industry. 'We are thrilled that Ricoh is providing this flexible, customizable system for developers to get 360-degree technology solutions out quickly and proud to announce our first RICOH THETA Plug-in: HoloBuilder 360 SiteStream. This is the world's first 360-degree livestreaming application that helps general contractors and owners monitor construction site progress from a first-person perspective, in real time.'
Ricoh kicked-off the RICOH THETA Plug-in Partner Program last month, with a website that provides easy access to tools and online support. Since then, many developers have joined the program, and five third-party plug-ins are currently available from the store. Three new plug-ins developed by Ricoh are also available.
Ricoh intends to continue to add capabilities to the development environment to meet the needs of consumers and businesses.
