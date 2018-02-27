Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern Time (2:00pm Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing 855-892-1489 (domestic) or 720-634-2939 (international) and using the Conference ID number 7289803. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed from Rigel's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's current programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, in a number of indications. Rigel has an NDA under review with the FDA for fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo and Aclaris Therapeutics.

