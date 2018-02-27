Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    RIGL

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (RIGL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:31pm CET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.  Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern Time (2:00pm Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing 855-892-1489 (domestic) or 720-634-2939 (international) and using the Conference ID number 7289803.  The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed from Rigel's website at www.rigel.com.  The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases.  Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's current programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, in a number of indications. Rigel has an NDA under review with the FDA for fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Contact: Raul Rodriguez
Phone: 650.624.1302
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jessica L. Daitch, Syneos Health
Phone: 917.816.6712
Email: [email protected]

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/138092/rigel_pharmaceuticals__inc__logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2017-financial-results-300604426.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
01:31pRIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Fourth Q..
PR
02/16RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Ru..
PR
02/02RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
01/29RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS,INC. (NASDAQ : RIGL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors o..
AQ
01/26RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Ru..
PR
01/11RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Provide Business Review and Updated Phase 2 Results f..
AQ
01/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Ru..
PR
01/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS,INC. (NASDAQ : RIGL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations an..
AQ
01/04RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26Rigel Is A Buy For Its First NDA 
02/21RIGEL : How To Play Ahead Of April Catalyst 
01/11OMEROS : OMS721 Updates Are Very Positive, But Where's The Update On Omidria? 
2017Stocks to watch next week 
2017YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Biogen Setback, Ironwood Commences Trial, Vtv Signs 2 .. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.