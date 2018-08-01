Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Log in
08/01/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern Time (2:00pm Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and give a company update.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing (855) 892-1489 (domestic) or (720) 634-2939 (international) and using the Conference ID number 8192317. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed from Rigel's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's current clinical programs include Phase 2 studies of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for the full Prescribing Information.

IR Contact: Dean Schorno
Phone: 650.624.1284
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jessica Daitch
Phone: 917.816.6712
Email: [email protected]

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-to-report-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-300689788.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
