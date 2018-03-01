Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Announces Two Fostamatinib Presentations at the 4th Biennial Summit of the Thrombosis & Hemostasis Societies of North America

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that fostamatinib data from its FIT Phase 3 extension study (FIT3) in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and preliminary data from its SOAR Phase 2 clinical study in patients with warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) will be presented at the 4th Biennial Summit of the Thrombosis & Hemostasis Societies of North America on March 8 – 10, 2018 in San Diego, CA.

Fostamatinib disodium is an oral investigational drug candidate designed to inhibit spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK), a key signaling component of the body's immune process that leads to platelet destruction in ITP and red blood cell destruction in AIHA. SYK inhibition by fostamatinib can affect antibody-mediated platelet destruction, an underlying cause of ITP. Fostamatinib may also impair antibody-mediated red blood cell destruction in AIHA, a rare disease for which there are no approved therapies.

Fostamatinib Oral Presentation

Date and Time: Saturday, March 10, 10:15am PT

Location: Marriott Grand Ballroom 10, Marriott Marquis, San Diego

Title: Platelet Responses in Placebo Patients with Long-Duration Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Initiating Fostamatinib in the 049 Open-Label Extension Study

Fostamatinib Poster Presentation

Date and Time: Thursday, March 8, 3:30-4:15pm PT

Location: Pacific Ballroom, Marriott Marquis, San Diego

Title: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, is Active in the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia: Results of the SOAR Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study

ePoster #35 (Electronic poster)

About ITP

In patients with ITP, the immune system attacks and destroys the body's own blood platelets, which play an active role in blood clotting and healing. Common symptoms of ITP are excessive bruising and bleeding. People suffering with chronic ITP may live with an increased risk of severe bleeding events that can result in serious medical complications or even death. Current therapies for ITP include steroids, blood platelet production boosters (TPOs) and splenectomy. However, not all patients are adequately treated with existing therapies. As a result, there remains a significant medical need for additional treatment options for patients with ITP.

About AIHA

Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) is a rare, serious blood disorder in which the immune system produces antibodies that result in the destruction of the body's own red blood cells. AIHA affects approximately 40,000 adult patients in the US and can be a severe, debilitating disease. To date, there are no FDA approved disease-targeted therapies for AIHA, despite the tremendous medical need that exists for these patients.

About Rigel ( www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's current programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, in a number of indications. Rigel has an NDA under review with the FDA for fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo and Aclaris Therapeutics.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements related to Rigel's belief that fostamatinib may benefit patients with AIHA and the timing and nature of results of Rigel's clinical trials. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans," "intends," "goal," "expects," "can," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and the commercialization of product candidates, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact: Raul Rodriguez

Phone: 650.624.1302

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jessica L. Daitch, Syneos Health

Phone: 917.816.6712

Email: [email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-announces-two-fostamatinib-presentations-at-the-4th-biennial-summit-of-the-thrombosis--hemostasis-societies-of-north-america-300606277.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.