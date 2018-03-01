Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    RIGL

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (RIGL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Announces Two Fostamatinib Presentations at the 4th Biennial Summit of the Thrombosis & Hemostasis Societies of North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 01:31pm CET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that fostamatinib data from its FIT Phase 3 extension study (FIT3) in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and preliminary data from its SOAR Phase 2 clinical study in patients with warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) will be presented at the 4th Biennial Summit of the Thrombosis & Hemostasis Societies of North America on March 8 – 10, 2018 in San Diego, CA. 

Fostamatinib disodium is an oral investigational drug candidate designed to inhibit spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK), a key signaling component of the body's immune process that leads to platelet destruction in ITP and red blood cell destruction in AIHA. SYK inhibition by fostamatinib can affect antibody-mediated platelet destruction, an underlying cause of ITP. Fostamatinib may also impair antibody-mediated red blood cell destruction in AIHA, a rare disease for which there are no approved therapies.

Fostamatinib Oral Presentation
Date and Time: Saturday, March 10, 10:15am PT
Location: Marriott Grand Ballroom 10, Marriott Marquis, San Diego
Title: Platelet Responses in Placebo Patients with Long-Duration Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Initiating Fostamatinib in the 049 Open-Label Extension Study

Fostamatinib Poster Presentation
Date and Time: Thursday, March 8, 3:30-4:15pm PT
Location: Pacific Ballroom, Marriott Marquis, San Diego
Title: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, is Active in the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia: Results of the SOAR Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study
ePoster #35 (Electronic poster)

About ITP 
In patients with ITP, the immune system attacks and destroys the body's own blood platelets, which play an active role in blood clotting and healing.  Common symptoms of ITP are excessive bruising and bleeding.  People suffering with chronic ITP may live with an increased risk of severe bleeding events that can result in serious medical complications or even death.  Current therapies for ITP include steroids, blood platelet production boosters (TPOs) and splenectomy. However, not all patients are adequately treated with existing therapies. As a result, there remains a significant medical need for additional treatment options for patients with ITP. 

About AIHA
Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) is a rare, serious blood disorder in which the immune system produces antibodies that result in the destruction of the body's own red blood cells. AIHA affects approximately 40,000 adult patients in the US and can be a severe, debilitating disease. To date, there are no FDA approved disease-targeted therapies for AIHA, despite the tremendous medical need that exists for these patients.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases.  Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's current programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, in a number of indications. Rigel has an NDA under review with the FDA for fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo and Aclaris Therapeutics.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements related to Rigel's belief that fostamatinib may benefit patients with AIHA and the timing and nature of results of Rigel's clinical trials. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans," "intends," "goal," "expects," "can," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and the commercialization of product candidates, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact: Raul Rodriguez
Phone: 650.624.1302
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jessica L. Daitch, Syneos Health
Phone: 917.816.6712
Email: [email protected]

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-announces-two-fostamatinib-presentations-at-the-4th-biennial-summit-of-the-thrombosis--hemostasis-societies-of-north-america-300606277.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
01:31pRIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Two Fostamatinib Presentations at the 4th Bien..
PR
02/27RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Fourth Q..
PR
02/16RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Ru..
PR
02/02RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
01/29RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS,INC. (NASDAQ : RIGL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors o..
AQ
01/26RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Ru..
PR
01/11RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Provide Business Review and Updated Phase 2 Results f..
AQ
01/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Ru..
PR
01/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS,INC. (NASDAQ : RIGL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations an..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28Rigel Pharmaceuticals - A Proper Approach To Speculation 
02/26Rigel Is A Buy For Its First NDA 
02/21RIGEL : How To Play Ahead Of April Catalyst 
01/11OMEROS : OMS721 Updates Are Very Positive, But Where's The Update On Omidria? 
2017Stocks to watch next week 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.