RIGHTMOVE GROUP (RMV)
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

07/30/2018

30 July 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 15,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4913.793p. The highest price paid per share was 4950.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4868.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,649,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,584,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact:  Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
51 4940  09:24:12
51 4943  09:24:56
57 4942  09:25:18
57 4945  09:26:06
50 4950  09:41:00
54 4950  09:41:00
47 4950  09:41:00
58 4950  09:41:00
48 4950  09:41:00
54 4950  09:41:00
63 4950  09:41:30
8 4950  09:43:43
74 4950  09:43:43
48 4950  09:44:09
48 4950  09:53:55
49 4950  09:53:55
51 4950  09:53:55
96 4950  09:53:55
59 4950  09:58:27
54 4950  09:58:27
50 4949  09:58:35
56 4941  10:03:39
58 4941  10:03:39
53 4942  10:08:06
52 4942  10:08:06
38 4941  10:09:05
14 4941  10:09:05
90 4942  10:12:46
52 4941  10:13:22
67 4942  10:16:48
53 4942  10:20:56
49 4941  10:20:56
9 4941  10:20:56
55 4940  10:22:08
55 4937  10:23:27
30 4944  10:28:29
54 4944  10:28:29
48 4947  10:29:14
12 4950  10:53:19
66 4950  10:53:31
49 4950  10:53:31
49 4950  10:53:31
51 4950  10:53:31
52 4950  10:53:31
21 4950  10:53:31
51 4950  10:53:31
54 4950  10:53:31
28 4950  10:53:31
52 4950  10:53:31
47 4950  10:53:31
54 4950  10:53:31
54 4949  10:53:32
48 4945  10:54:50
58 4947  10:57:21
47 4946  10:58:36
53 4945  11:02:36
66 4944  11:03:04
53 4939  11:06:34
55 4938  11:08:07
53 4938  11:11:23
49 4937  11:12:38
38 4935  11:13:33
18 4936  11:13:33
68 4944  11:18:40
58 4944  11:18:53
52 4943  11:20:27
52 4939  11:22:53
31 4940  11:28:16
14 4940  11:28:24
24 4940  11:28:24
57 4938  11:29:24
52 4937  11:29:31
54 4932  11:31:49
4 4932  11:31:50
50 4936  11:36:04
60 4940  11:39:15
51 4942  11:40:49
57 4944  11:43:57
53 4943  11:43:57
34 4939  11:49:34
17 4939  11:49:34
49 4939  11:49:34
50 4939  11:50:20
50 4939  11:52:36
54 4938  11:52:48
52 4932  11:56:04
53 4933  11:58:36
11 4932  11:59:04
46 4932  11:59:04
48 4935  12:02:14
69 4934  12:02:14
49 4936  12:03:27
49 4934  12:05:08
55 4934  12:07:00
50 4933  12:10:00
48 4932  12:12:46
42 4931  12:13:24
9 4931  12:13:24
55 4930  12:17:04
28 4931  12:19:16
4 4931  12:19:16
19 4931  12:19:16
57 4928  12:20:00
2 4922  12:22:25
49 4922  12:22:25
51 4917  12:25:05
57 4921  12:26:30
90 4924  12:40:59
13 4924  12:40:59
67 4924  12:40:59
6 4924  12:40:59
51 4924  12:40:59
55 4924  12:41:15
54 4923  12:41:46
20 4921  12:44:46
30 4921  12:44:46
56 4919  12:45:36
54 4919  12:47:43
49 4915  12:51:19
49 4918  12:53:24
22 4918  12:54:05
32 4918  12:54:05
67 4918  12:57:47
50 4919  13:01:10
53 4919  13:01:10
43 4918  13:02:33
9 4918  13:02:33
54 4915  13:05:36
51 4914  13:06:50
56 4911  13:09:44
50 4908  13:10:32
53 4904  13:13:12
43 4905  13:15:53
47 4904  13:16:14
53 4904  13:22:15
81 4904  13:22:35
22 4904  13:22:35
49 4907  13:24:44
58 4906  13:24:51
58 4905  13:28:38
53 4905  13:28:38
72 4902  13:32:24
52 4903  13:34:47
48 4903  13:34:47
40 4903  13:36:59
53 4906  13:37:39
3 4906  13:37:39
54 4906  13:39:56
6 4906  13:39:56
50 4905  13:39:56
64 4903  13:45:46
54 4903  13:47:08
58 4903  13:47:08
4 4902  13:49:12
54 4902  13:49:12
30 4905  13:53:35
27 4905  13:53:35
16 4905  13:53:35
50 4908  13:54:05
63 4910  13:56:31
52 4910  13:56:31
49 4910  13:58:02
68 4912  14:03:15
52 4912  14:03:15
62 4912  14:03:15
19 4913  14:05:35
34 4913  14:05:35
47 4912  14:05:40
58 4912  14:07:10
51 4912  14:08:51
66 4911  14:11:44
51 4912  14:14:02
57 4912  14:14:46
41 4916  14:17:47
56 4916  14:18:29
15 4916  14:18:29
50 4915  14:18:30
54 4921  14:21:14
3 4921  14:21:14
54 4919  14:21:28
53 4917  14:23:57
49 4917  14:25:16
57 4917  14:26:37
56 4917  14:28:05
51 4917  14:28:05
3 4917  14:28:05
48 4915  14:30:16
57 4915  14:31:50
60 4914  14:31:53
42 4914  14:32:36
9 4914  14:32:36
52 4909  14:34:44
56 4912  14:36:32
58 4911  14:36:32
48 4910  14:37:35
55 4911  14:39:36
51 4910  14:39:40
54 4910  14:41:14
35 4907  14:42:18
22 4907  14:42:18
58 4905  14:43:22
49 4904  14:45:14
57 4901  14:45:24
48 4900  14:46:53
55 4901  14:48:56
57 4900  14:49:46
53 4900  14:49:46
4 4900  14:49:46
17 4900  14:51:47
43 4900  14:51:47
53 4901  14:52:50
54 4900  14:52:58
48 4899  14:55:47
49 4899  14:55:47
19 4900  14:57:47
120 4900  14:57:47
30 4893  14:59:10
22 4893  14:59:10
57 4890  14:59:21
54 4900  15:01:35
66 4901  15:02:31
15 4908  15:03:51
39 4908  15:03:51
54 4907  15:03:51
76 4904  15:05:56
52 4905  15:07:18
56 4905  15:07:59
53 4901  15:08:24
57 4896  15:09:29
55 4898  15:11:16
81 4898  15:12:35
54 4897  15:14:04
57 4896  15:14:10
58 4895  15:16:15
34 4895  15:16:27
21 4895  15:16:27
110 4897  15:19:02
51 4896  15:19:08
2000 4896  15:20:05
1000 4879  16:06:54
781 4868  16:39:02

