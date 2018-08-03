Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rightmove Group    RMV   GB00B2987V85

RIGHTMOVE GROUP (RMV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/03 05:30:00 pm
4876 GBp   +0.81%
06:46pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/02RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/02Freshworks Secures $100 Million Investment Led by Accel and Sequo..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 06:46pm CEST

3 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 15,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4859.724p. The highest price paid per share was 4882.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4839.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0166% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,709,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,524,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:  Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
152 4839  08:22:55
49 4839  08:22:55
219 4849  08:42:24
18 4853  08:58:32
222 4853  08:58:32
90 4862  09:16:08
119 4862  09:21:43
127 4862  09:21:43
26 4862  09:30:56
189 4862  09:30:56
17 4855  09:51:35
100 4855  09:51:35
50 4855  09:51:35
52 4855  09:51:35
204 4854  10:03:42
74 4852  10:11:02
169 4852  10:11:02
90 4858  10:25:42
211 4856  10:28:17
208 4852  10:37:16
90 4859  10:44:29
61 4859  10:44:29
53 4859  10:44:29
36 4857  11:03:27
200 4857  11:03:27
219 4858  11:15:42
233 4859  11:25:41
100 4863  11:38:24
203 4861  11:40:24
17 4860  11:52:15
205 4860  11:52:15
205 4859  12:02:15
225 4861  12:12:11
17 4858  12:21:35
202 4858  12:21:35
35 4854  12:28:55
187 4854  12:28:55
136 4854  12:43:40
81 4854  12:43:40
49 4860  12:59:12
61 4860  12:59:12
90 4860  12:59:22
205 4858  13:00:00
31 4871  13:08:40
215 4873  13:11:09
219 4873  13:15:51
71 4875  13:28:41
148 4875  13:30:14
169 4873  13:31:41
44 4873  13:31:41
3 4873  13:31:41
14 4875  13:43:46
154 4875  13:43:46
27 4875  13:43:46
54 4875  13:43:46
226 4875  13:46:07
206 4875  14:22:16
140 4882  14:30:28
79 4882  14:30:28
150 4880  14:33:45
36 4881  14:33:45
29 4881  14:33:45
239 4880  14:34:36
218 4872  14:41:18
157 4869  14:46:08
74 4869  14:46:08
91 4860  14:52:48
113 4860  14:52:48
220 4861  14:57:06
201 4864  15:00:06
90 4864  15:01:18
219 4864  15:06:00
12 4860  15:07:00
206 4860  15:07:00
223 4862  15:10:37
39 4862  15:15:46
196 4862  15:15:46
140 4862  15:19:32
68 4862  15:19:32
240 4868  15:24:04
18 4872  15:30:10
73 4872  15:30:10
49 4872  15:30:10
52 4872  15:30:10
30 4872  15:30:10
180 4872  15:34:40
202 4871  15:36:46
11 4871  15:36:46
90 4870  15:36:46
94 4870  15:36:46
49 4870  15:36:46
214 4867  15:40:19
53 4867  15:41:41
39 4864  15:42:37
210 4864  15:42:37
92 4864  15:47:05
173 4864  15:47:40
41 4864  15:47:40
116 4858  15:49:59
85 4858  15:50:14
215 4856  15:54:29
218 4855  15:56:29
50 4857  15:59:19
159 4857  15:59:19
236 4855  15:59:35
222 4857  16:02:48
110 4856  16:03:21
216 4857  16:05:26
184 4860  16:07:28
19 4860  16:07:28
65 4859  16:08:09
100 4859  16:08:09
60 4859  16:08:09
209 4861  16:10:01
6 4862  16:13:13
11 4862  16:13:13
90 4862  16:13:13
92 4862  16:13:13
84 4863  16:13:35
63 4863  16:13:51
161 4863  16:13:51
23 4863  16:13:51
110 4862  16:15:59
246 4862  16:17:04
53 4862  16:18:29
70 4862  16:18:29

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIGHTMOVE GROUP
06:46pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/02RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/02Freshworks Secures $100 Million Investment Led by Accel and Sequoia
AQ
08/02Freshworks Secures $100 Million Investment Led by Accel and Sequoia
AQ
08/02Freshworks Secures $100 Million Investment Led by Accel and Sequoia With new ..
AQ
08/01RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/31RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/31Freshworks Secures $100 Million Investment Led by Accel and Sequoia; With new..
AQ
07/30RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/30RIGHTMOVE : Rise for Rightmove
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Rightmove Plc reports 1H results 
06/22Treasure Hunting In The OTC Market 
06/11RIGHTMOVE : Recent Finding That Tops My Stock Quality Rankings 
04/24PURPLEBRICKS : A Proven Real Estate Disruptor Rapidly Entering The U.S. Market 
04/124 High Growth Dividend Champions 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.