Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC    RIII   GB0007392078

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/02 10:58:58 am
2115 GBp   -0.70%
01:33pRIGHTS AND ISSU : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:52aRIGHTS AND ISSU : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/28RIGHTS AND ISSU : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:33pm CET

Transaction amount corrected to 935. All other information as per original
release.


Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 March 2018 it purchased for cancellation 935 Income Shares of £0.25 each at a price of £20.83 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Income Shares in issue is 8,268,163. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries:

George Bayer
Maitland Administration Services Limited
01245 398950
Robert Finlay
Stockdale Securities Limited
020 7601 6118

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTME
01:33pRIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST P : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:52aRIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/28RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/27RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Discount Management Policy
PR
02/27RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PR
02/27RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/21RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/19RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/14RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/12RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.