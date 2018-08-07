Log in
RIGNET INC (RNET)
01:13aRIGNET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06RIGNET : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results
AQ
07/31RIGNET : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Con..
PU
RigNet Inc : RigNet, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-3E34686D9F104.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on RIGNET INC
03:13pRIGNET INC : RigNet, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:13aRIGNET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06RIGNET : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results..
AQ
08/06RIGNET, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/06RIGNET : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results
AQ
07/31RIGNET : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call..
PU
07/31RIGNET : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call..
AQ
06/14RIGNET : Announces Addition to Executive Management Team
AQ
06/13RigNet Announces Addition to Executive Management Team
GL
05/08RIGNET : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06RigNet EPS of -$0.23 
06/14RigNet +2.4% as Maxim gives it a Buy 
05/18Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (05/18/2018) 
05/13RigNet's (RNET) CEO Steven Pickett on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
05/08TECHNOLOGY - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (05/08/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 220 M
EBIT 2018 -8,01 M
Net income 2018 -17,5 M
Debt 2018 30,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 248 M
Chart RIGNET INC
RigNet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RIGNET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Pickett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James H. Browning Chairman
Egbert Clarke Vice President-Operations
Tonya McDermott Chief Financial Officer, VP-Tax & Treasury
Brendan Sullivan Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIGNET INC-14.38%248
SUBSEA 7-7.93%4 492
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY71.78%4 145
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED30.38%3 777
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-19.67%3 187
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 308
